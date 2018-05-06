By

The goal of the environmentalist’s lawsuit against Chevron was not to repair the community. The goal was to fine them so much they would be forced to close down—cost thousands of jobs and cause California to import oil from terrorist nations. They hate oil, they hate jobs and they really hate people not being dependent on government. “Representatives of four environmental organizations expressed outrage Thursday over a $5 million settlement the Chevron Corp. reached with city of Richmond this week to end a lawsuit filed over a major fire at the refinery six years ago that sent thousands of people to the hospital. The Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity, Communities for a Better Environment and San Francisco Baykeeper say the agreement does not come close to repairing the damage caused by one of the worst refinery accidents in the Bay Area in decades. Settlements occur because both parties feel they are getting the best result possible—the plaintiffs wanted the closure of the Chevron plant, not a fix to the problem. Glad those involved in the negotiations and the courts agreed.

Environmentalists Decry Chevron, Richmond Settlement Over 2012 Refinery Fire

Ted Goldberg, KQED, 5/3/18

Representatives of four environmental organizations expressed outrage Thursday over a $5 million settlement the Chevron Corp. reached with city of Richmond this week to end a lawsuit filed over a major fire at the refinery six years ago that sent thousands of people to the hospital.

The Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity, Communities for a Better Environment and San Francisco Baykeeper say the agreement does not come close to repairing the damage caused by one of the worst refinery accidents in the Bay Area in decades.

“The settlement is just a drop in the bucket compared to the damage that the Chevron refinery has heaped on the community of Richmond,” said Luis Amezcua, of the Sierra Club San Francisco Bay chapter.

Sejal Choksi-Chugh, executive director of San Francisco Baykeeper, said the organization was deeply disappointed that the settlement does not include extra safety changes at the refinery.

“The monetary fine was a slap on the wrist that will not incentivize meaningful reforms,” Choksi-Chugh said.

Richmond’s residents living in the shadow of the refinery deserve more, according to Hollin Kretzmann, staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Five million is chump change for Chevron,” Kretzmann said.

The settlement is too low to prevent another major refinery accident, said Greg Karras, a senior scientist with Communities for a Better Environment, an environmental justice organization that advocates for residents who live near the Bay Area’s refineries.

“There’s no justice here,” said Karras, who emphasized that he had yet to see details of the agreement.

The Richmond City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday night in closed session to approve the settlement that ends its lawsuit over the Aug. 6, 2012 blaze that sent up a huge plume of black smoke over a large swath of the East Bay. Some 15,000 nearby residents sought medical treatment, mostly for breathing problems, after the incident.

The settlement was reached days before the trial was expected to begin.

Richmond City Manager Bill Lindsay said he was happy the city achieved a deal with Chevron, but acknowledged a larger payout would have been better.

“More is always better than less … but it is something that we negotiated, and both parties worked to get an agreement, something we thought would be fair to both sides,” Lindsay said in an interview.

The lawsuit’s aim was not to achieve reforms, Lindsay said. Improving safety at the refinery after the fire was the job of state and federal regulators, he said.

The fire prompted an investigation by the federal Chemical Safety Board. In 2013, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) issued more than two dozen citations against the company.

Last year, new regulations to strengthen workplace and environmental safety at the state’s refineries took effect.

Lindsay, responding to criticism that the settlement was too low, said the city learned over time that the legal system does not provide financial damages to a city for an accident like Chevron’s 2012 fire.

“It doesn’t recognize the fact that we were damaged with property taxes,” Lindsay said. “That’s not something that’s recoverable.”

Richmond couldn’t recoup losses from damage to its reputation either, he said.

The city is paying its lawyers close to $1.5 million from the settlement, so it’s left with around $3.5 million that’s expected to go toward capital improvements like rehabilitating city-owned buildings and parks.

Chevron has called the settlement a “fair resolution,” and on Wednesday afternoon a company representative responded to critics of the deal.

“Since the fire, Chevron has worked to address the underlying issues identified in their investigation report, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board’s findings, and the issues raised by Cal/OSHA, including completing 100 percent component inspection of carbon steel piping systems as potentially susceptible to sulfidation corrosion,” Chevron spokeswoman Patricia Canessa wrote in an email.

“Lawsuits and settlements do not spur actions to prevent incidents,” Canessa said. “We have been working on improvements for years. Since the fire, we have investigated ways to improve and have cooperated with all investigators and agencies that regulate our operations. We are proud of the progress we have made.”

You can see a copy of the settlement here.