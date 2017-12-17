EPA Swamp Self Draining!! 770 GONE

By

Mitt Romney in 2012 suggested that the way to end the illegal alien crisis was to get them to self deport. Thanks to robots and computers replacing the illegal aliens from agriculture and menial jobs, this has begun to happen. The Trump Administration has been it clear to them, re-apply for your amnesty at an ICE office you night get the new card—or you will be shipped back home that afternoon. Tillerson at the State Department if draining his swamp by firing dozens fo career globalist and ending dozen more jobs. At the EPA, Director Pruitt, with the support of President Trump repealed just one regulation hat wa going to cost the consumer $87 billion over ten years. The EPA employees are watching other regulations being repealed and some not even started. At least they have the good sense to leave. My guess is that the next budget will include far fewer employees and programs. The Swamp is being drained. “”Since Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt took over the top job at the agency in March, more than 700 employees have either retired, taken voluntary buyouts, or quit, signaling the second-highest exodus of employees from the agency in nearly a decade,” the liberal blog reported. “According to agency documents and federal employment statistics, 770 EPA employees departed the agency between April and December, leaving employment levels close to Reagan-era levels of staffing,” ThinkProgress said. “According to the EPA’s contingency shutdown plan for December, the agency currently has 14,449 employees on board—a marked change from the April contingency plan, which showed a staff of 15,219.” Seriously, if the EPA was closed down would that help the environment or hurt it?

Hundreds of EPA Employees Have Quit Under Trump

After months of crying at their desks, bureaucrats now ‘quitting in disgust’

BY: Elizabeth Harrington, Washington Free Beacon, 12/15/17

Over 700 employees at the Environmental Protection Agency have quit or taken early retirement during the Trump administration so far, bringing the agency close to employment levels not seen since Reagan.

ThinkProgress, whose senior editor is scared of his plumber who he fears may have voted for Trump, is warning that the exodus will lead to “dirtier air” and “dirtier water.”

“Since Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt took over the top job at the agency in March, more than 700 employees have either retired, taken voluntary buyouts, or quit, signaling the second-highest exodus of employees from the agency in nearly a decade,” the liberal blog reported.

“According to agency documents and federal employment statistics, 770 EPA employees departed the agency between April and December, leaving employment levels close to Reagan-era levels of staffing,” ThinkProgress said. “According to the EPA’s contingency shutdown plan for December, the agency currently has 14,449 employees on board—a marked change from the April contingency plan, which showed a staff of 15,219.”

After months of crying at their desks over Trump’s election victory, bureaucrats are now “quitting in disgust.”

“There has been a drop of employees of 770 between April and December. While several hundred of those are buyouts, the rest of those are either people that are retiring or quitting in disgust,” Kyla Bennett, who works for a nonprofit for government environment works, told ThinkProgress. “Is that number higher than it would normally be? I think it is.”

ThinkProgress quoted a former Obama EPA official who criticized the shrinking size of the EPA bureaucracy.

“Overall, large numbers of people leaving the EPA in this day and age is terrible,” said Judith Enck. “Rolling back enforcement is very troubling—it essentially means that people are going to breathe dirtier air and drink dirtier water.”

Career bureaucrats taking voluntary buyouts is helping Pruitt and the Trump administration meet their goal of cutting the EPA workforce by 25 percent.

“We’re proud to report that we’re reducing the size of government, protecting taxpayer dollars, and staying true to our core mission of protecting the environment and American jobs,” Pruitt has said.