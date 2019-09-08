EPA Wants to Revoke California Auto Regulation Powers

The automakers apparently conspired to work with the State of California to create higher cost, less safe cars for the public. That is the basis of an EPA investigation—are the automakers working against the interests of the public in a back room deal with the openly corrupt California government?

“The matter is still under consideration and no final decision to proceed has been made but is expected in the coming days, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

Under the plan, the Environmental Protection Agency would revoke a waiver granted to California allowing the state to limit vehicle greenhouse gas emissions more stringently than federal rules, as well as the state’s requirement that companies sell electric cars in greater numbers each year, the person said. In addition, the U.S. Transportation Department plans to assert that the California regulations are preempted by federal fuel-economy regulations.

The plan would also leave in place California’s regulations covering smog-forming emissions from cars and other sources, the person said. Consideration of the plan was previously reported by Politico.

Like in the formation of totalitarian States, corporations are falling all over themselves to make the regulations less severe—not understanding at the end of the day, government will totally control them—before they collapse as a publicly owned company. You can not compromise with terrorists—and that is what the California government has become.