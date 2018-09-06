Epic – Republican Rep. Billy Long Uses Auctioneering Skills to Shut Down Committee Protester…

If you are watching the Supreme Court nomination hearings, you will note the dozens of protestors and interruptions of the Hearing. Civility, respect, support of the democratic process is out the window. Bullies that act on campus, stop public discourse at city council meetings, have determined to make a mockery of Congress. Instead of debating issues, these Sanderista’s prefer yelling, screaming and hate.

But, it is not just the Senate Judiciary Committee having protestors and bullies trying to close down hearings. In this YouTube you will see a nicely dressed women yelling incoherently, trying to close down a hearings in the House of Representatives. Finally one Republican Congressman, Billy Long of Missouri responds in such a way as to make of joke of the bullies—something that has been needed for a long time.

Go to https://youtu.be/WolVEMFbUcs You will see a member of Congress reverting to his auctioneer background to drown out the protestor—then “yield back”—a very memorable moment in Congressional hearings.