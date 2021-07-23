By

Some in the entertainer field still use commonsense and reality. Eric Clapton took the jab and almost died. He took the second jab and physically it was worse. “Eric Clapton performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 3, 2020 in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) “Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said in a statement posted to his friend Robin Monotti’s Telegram account. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show. Eric Clapton.” We already know that in L.A. County 20% of those fully vaccinated get the virus and that thousands around the nation have died because they took the jab. Congrats to Clapton for trying to save lives.

Eric Clapton won’t play venues that require vaccinations

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News, 7/21/21

Guitar wiz Eric Clapton won’t bring his ax to venues that require the vax.

Drawing from his own experience — an AstraZeneca shot he described as “disastrous” — the “Tears in Heaven” singer stated that he took exception to English Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision that unvaccinated people would not be allowed inside English clubs and music venues.

Eric Clapton performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 3, 2020 in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said in a statement posted to his friend Robin Monotti’s Telegram account. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show. Eric Clapton.”

Monotti, an architect and filmmaker who’s skeptical about COVID vaccines, also used his social media to share Clapton’s message in May regarding the 76-year-old musician’s experience after being inoculated. Clapton claimed the first dose made him sick, and the second jab was worse.

“The reactions were disastrous,” he recalled. “My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again.”

Clapton said he was hesitant about getting a vaccination shot on account of suffering from the neurological disorder peripheral neuropathy “But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

Rolling Stone magazine confirmed Monotti was posting on Clapton’s behalf.

The World Health Organization acknowledged in March that it’s not unusual to hear about and investigate “potential adverse events” following immunizations — some occurrences could be a reaction to the vaccine, while others may have no relation. It’s unclear what happened in Clapton’s case.

The WHO said at the time that “the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.”

Fans wanting to see “Springsteen on Broadway” were initially informed AstraZeneca vaccinations would not cut muster for fans wanting to see Bruce Springsteen perform. That decision was reversed after the governor gave the OK for people who had received either FDA or WHO approved vaccines to attend live indoor events.