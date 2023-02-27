ERIC Empty: Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen Visits ERIC Headquarters in Washington DC – But Nobody was There, There Were No Servers, There Were No Computers, There Were No Employees–VOTE FRAUD?

By

While the chair of the California Republican Party says elections are “fair and Honest”, and while the Chair of the CRP Election Integrity Committee has done nothing, we now find that the California Secretary of State has been sending VOTER data and information to a non existent organization, financed by government. “Posted on the Alabama SOS website, Allen explains his ERIC visit, SOS Wes Allen: “Before I took office, Alabama transmitted the personal information of millions of our citizens to this private organization for the past several years. That information is stored on a server somewhere but we do not know where. There is no ERIC operation at the location they claim is their office. A lot of personal data and taxpayer money has been transferred to ERIC. Where is that data? Where are the employees? Where are the offices? Where are the computers?” As previously reported by GP, ERIC has 3 employees that operate as remote staff. The Executive Director, Shane Hamlin, resides in Washington State. He has been unwilling to disclose where the data resides, not even the city. Ericka Haas is the Systems Engineer from the onset and resides in Oregon. GP reported on Sarah Whitt, their “Systems and Data Specialist”, hired in 2019. She resides in Wisconsin. Although her title indicates a “Specialist”, she previously worked for the State of WI managing their voter rolls for over a decade. You could say she “specialized” in creating the worst, most easily corrupted voter rolls in the country, containing 3.4 million ineligible voters. Now you know why ERIC hired her. From top to bottom, from Sacramento to Washington, D.C., the election system is broken and corrupt. Do yo trust these people with YOUR voter information?

ERIC Empty: Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen Visits ERIC Headquarters in Washington DC – But Nobody was There, There Were No Servers, There Were No Computers, There Were No Employees

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, 2/25/23

After he won his election, Alabama’s new Secretary of State, Wes Allen, withdrew the state from the ERIC voter registration system.

The Gateway Pundit commends Mr. Allen for keeping his campaign promise to protect elections and secure the personal information of Alabama residents.

However, Mr. Allen was not done with ERIC. He was in the Washington D.C. area last week for the 2023 NASS Winter Conference. It’s the annual meeting for all Secretary of States. In a brilliant move, he decided to visit the published address for ERIC’s headquarters. That address is 1201 Connecticut Ave. NW, Ste 600, Washington, DC 20036.

Allen said, “Since I was in town, I went to see the ERIC Headquarters. What I found was that there was no ERIC headquarters at that address. There were no employees. There were no servers. There was no ERIC presence of any kind. Instead. I found a virtual office that is rentable by the day. What it was missing was people, servers and any sign of the ERIC team.”

This 12 story location, known as the Longfellow Building, is partly operated by a company called Expansive. They offer virtual workspaces across the country and rent space by the day. Other companies offer this same exact 6th floor Suite 600 address for rent too. In fact, the Global Innovation Fund, Dezenhall Resources, Grassroots Plus, and other businesses have the exact same address, including the same suite number, as ERIC’s headquarters.

Posted on the Alabama SOS website, Allen explains his ERIC visit,

SOS Wes Allen: “Before I took office, Alabama transmitted the personal information of millions of our citizens to this private organization for the past several years. That information is stored on a server somewhere but we do not know where. There is no ERIC operation at the location they claim is their office. A lot of personal data and taxpayer money has been transferred to ERIC. Where is that data? Where are the employees? Where are the offices? Where are the computers?”

As previously reported by GP, ERIC has 3 employees that operate as remote staff. The Executive Director, Shane Hamlin, resides in Washington State. He has been unwilling to disclose where the data resides, not even the city. Ericka Haas is the Systems Engineer from the onset and resides in Oregon. GP reported on Sarah Whitt, their “Systems and Data Specialist”, hired in 2019. She resides in Wisconsin. Although her title indicates a “Specialist”, she previously worked for the State of WI managing their voter rolls for over a decade. You could say she “specialized” in creating the worst, most easily corrupted voter rolls in the country, containing 3.4 million ineligible voters. Now you know why ERIC hired her.

We expect big things from Mr. Allen, including transparency about organizations like NASS. Controlled by leftists, NASS has been influencing the Secretary’s of State and our election policies across America for a long time. In fact, the newly elected SOS’s were provided a “new member orientation” last week to learn about NASS. Of course Mi­crosoft hosted and sponsored the reception afterwards. NASS has a long list of 58 corporations who are involved in swaying election officials and policies.

David Becker was the founder of ERIC while employed at Pew Charitable Trust. He then founded his own non-profit called CEIR to service Democrats with elections. Oddly, he retained a seat on the ERIC board. His bias and no-holds barred Democrat activism is part of the reason our elections have become so untrustworthy.