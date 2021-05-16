By

I guess Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell, the promoter of one of the largest hoaxes on the America public in history, the Russians are coming, the Russians are coming, apparently is upset his girlfriend, the Chinese Communist Party spy he had a relationship with cannot be here with him. So, he is lashing out at the innocent. “Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was unhappy Friday when a congressional aide suggested he no longer needed to wear a mask after leaving the House floor. “You don’t tell me what to fucking do!” he said to Nick Dyer, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) spokesman. Swalwell later tried to explain his pushback towards the aide’s reminder. You cannot explain the rudeness and abusive language you openly used against a staffer, or another human being. He needs anger management classes and a class in ethics. Maybe he should visit his girlfriend for a couple of weeks in China—or maybe just stay with her. He should live under the Communist Chinese regulations, since he is promoting them here, in Congress.

Eric Swalwell Lashes Out When Told to Go Maskless: ‘Don’t Tell Me What to F***ing Do’

Wendell Husebo, Breitbart, 5/14/21

He tweeted:

I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor. An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit.

News broke Thursday evening that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will continue to force vaccinated House members to wear masks on the House floor despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines.

“No,” Pelosi replied. “Are they all vaccinated?” she responded when asked if she would change the rule requiring masks on the floor.

The CDC decided Thursday to lifted mask mandates for the fully vaccinated. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities large or small without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated. “This is an exciting and powerful moment.”

President Joe Biden’s Twitter account issued a rule after the news to either “get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.” The tweet was liked by over 200 thousand accounts as of Friday afternoon.