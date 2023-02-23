By

Eric Swalwell loves Chinese Communist spies and the good life. “In another eye-popping disclosure regarding Swalwell’s profligate spending, his committee “burned through thousands of dollars in Paris, France, including $1,800 early last May at the five-star Hotel La Maison Champs-Elysées, where nightly rooms run from around $1,000 to $1,200 per night,” Fox News reported. For a Socialist, he loves living like a Capitalist

Eric Swalwell outpaces Nancy Pelosi living a luxurious life with campaign cash: report

Chris Donaldson, BPR, 2/23/23

Disgraced former House Intelligence Committee Democrat Eric Swalwell’s name is back in the headlines and once again it’s for all the wrong reasons, this time for his use of donor funds for lavish travel and luxury accommodations as the California congressman lived large while ordinary Americans were being crushed by the worst inflation in four decades and declining economic prospects.

According to a Fox News Digital analysis of Federal Election Commission records, Rep. Swalwell’s campaign splurged on travel expenses during the 2022 election cycle, spending a whopping $583,000, even outspending then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi who allowed him to retain his seat on the powerful committee even after news broke that he had canoodled with a Chinese spy, besting his former boss who only spent $434,000 according to the conservative news outlet’s review of her records.

While Americans were struggling to make ends meet amidst skyrocketing food and energy costs, Swalwell’s campaign lived large with the one notable travel expenditure being $20,240 to the posh Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, which according to the property’s website is a scenic “Forbes Five-Star blufftop resort overlooking the ocean,” where the congressman’s wife worked as the sales director until 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile, Fox News reported.

Ads by

Swalwell has built a reputation for his spendthrift ways and the reported use of donor funds on partying, limos, yachts and exclusive hotels both domestically and internationally, shamelessly reaping the rewards of his privileged position as a Washington, D.C. swamp creature at a time when people he represents in California’s 14th Congressional District have been forced to cut back on their own spending to offset the inflation that has marked the dismal tenure of President Joe Biden.

In another eye-popping disclosure regarding Swalwell’s profligate spending, his committee “burned through thousands of dollars in Paris, France, including $1,800 early last May at the five-star Hotel La Maison Champs-Elysées, where nightly rooms run from around $1,000 to $1,200 per night,” Fox News reported.