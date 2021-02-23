By

‘Ethnomathematics’: Tucker Carlson and Guest Shred the Insanity of ‘Racist Math,’ the ‘Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations’

By Mike Miller, RedState, 2/20/21

Finding the right answer is racist. The belief that there are objective answers — even in math — is a characteristic of white supremacy. Math is used to uphold capitalist, imperialist, and racist views. Insane? Oh hell yeah. Welcome to “ethnomathematics,” America.

Not only is ethnomathematics insane; it could not be more blatantly racist.

During a segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Friday, Tucker took on the notion of “racist math.” Warning: the further you read, the more your hair will catch on fire.

“Oregon’s department of education is urging teachers to register for training that encourages something called ethnomathematics.

“‘Ethnomathematics.’ I’m not making that up — that training teaches that white supremacy manifests itself in the focus on finding the right answer to math problems. Algebra is ‘racist.’

“French Liberation, anyone?”

Tucker’s guest in the segment was Libby Emmons, senior editor of the Post Millennial.

Carlson began with the obvious question:

“How can math be racist since it’s purely objective?”

“To answer that question,” Emmons said, “you have to understand that objectivity is now considered ‘racist.’” But that’s only part of the problem, she said.

“That’s part of the problem — anything where you get to have right and wrong answers, that’s ‘racist.’ But there are several additional problems with this entire program.

“The first one is the idea that teachers are perpetuating racism in the classroom because they are ‘racist’ — they are blind to their own biases; and they don’t have any control over whether or not they bring that ‘racism’ with them [into the classroom].

“The other one, as you said, is this idea that math is a white discipline, which even a modicum of research would tell you is monumentally absurd.

“The third is the concept of the soft bigotry of lowered expectations that tells people that students of color can’t achieve to the given standard, so those standards need to be changed.”

“The problem of course is that kids aren’t stupid,” Emmons said, “and they know when they’re being pandered to.”

“They know when they’re patted on the head and told that they’re doing a good job when they know themselves that they’re not measuring up. We also know that kids thrive when they are held to account — any parent can tell you that.

“When a child is expected to live up to a certain measure of responsibility, kids are able to thrive with that. They need that, they need to be able to take care of themselves.

“Any kid know this, so when we treat them like they’re idiots — that they need to have interpretive dance lessons in order to learn math — they see right through that.

“This is not reality — we’re accepting the terms of leftist indoctrination.”

The soft bigotry of low expectations is not only alive and well, and growing more and more out of control, it’s doing so at the hands of the least self-aware group of people on the planet — the American left — who, ironically, has never been quicker to call anything and everything “racist” at the drop of a hat. Except for their smug selves, that is.

So what exactly is “ethnomathematics” and how is it going to further destroy the minds of people of color than the left is already destroying?

Ethnomathematics 101

Setting aside the fact that the term is racist as hell, here’s some background, via Fox News.

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) recently encouraged teachers to register for training that encourages “ethnomathematics” and argues, among other things, that White supremacy manifests itself in the focus on finding the right answer.

An ODE newsletter sent last week advertises a Feb. 21 “Pathway to Math Equity Micro-Course,” which is designed for middle school teachers to make use of a toolkit for “dismantling racism in mathematics.” The event website identifies the event as a partnership between California’s San Mateo County Office of Education, The Education Trust-West and others.

Part of the toolkit includes a list of ways “white supremacy culture” allegedly “infiltrates math classrooms.” Those include “the focus is on getting the ‘right’ answer,” students being “required to ‘show their work,’” and other alleged manifestations.

“The concept of mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false, and teaching it is even much less so,” the document for the “Equitable Math” toolkit reads. “Upholding the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuate objectivity as well as fear of open conflict.” [It’s MATH, you idiots!]

An associated “Dismantling Racism” workbook, linked within the toolkit, similarly identifies “objectivity” — described as “the belief that there is such a thing as being objective or ‘neutral’” — as a characteristic of White supremacy.

Instead of focusing on one right answer, the toolkit encourages teachers to “come up with at least two answers that might solve this problem.”

It adds: “Challenge standardized test questions by getting the ‘right’ answer, but justify other answers by unpacking the assumptions that are made in the problem.”

It also encourages teachers to “center ethnomathematics,” which includes a variety of guidelines. One of them instructs educators to “identify and challenge the ways that math is used to uphold capitalist, imperialist, and racist views.”

Shaking your head — or worse — aren’t you? So did I as I wrote this insanity.

Every time something like this comes down the leftist pike, I wonder what people in China, Japan, India — any number of countries — think. Do they laugh hysterically? Do they simply shake their heads and say to themselves, “The Americans are idiots.”?

Regardless of what the world thinks about the cancerous impact of the left on this country, they know what the left fails to understand: we are purposely depriving our children of the ability to be able to compete with the rest of the world when they become adults, get jobs, and live in the real world.

Then again, given the belief on the far left that arrogant and bullying America only achieved success through exploitation; be that slave labor, child labor, pillaging other countries, their people, and their natural resources — or any combination of “all of the above.”

In that respect, perhaps this is part of the grand plan to deliver the comeuppance of comeuppances to America that it so “richly” deserves. [sarc — barely]

Let’s sum it up like this:

“The Looney Tunes Left: Gleefully destroying the ability of America’s youth to compete in the real world, one math problem at a time.”