Eureka woman’s multiple arrests exemplify Proposition 47, 57 issues

By Hunter Cresswell, Times-Standard, 7/12/18

For at least the third time since July 2017, 69-year-old Nancy Lee Burks of Eureka was arrested on the morning of July 6 at her Maple Lane residence on suspicion of narcotics activity and less than three and a half hours later she was released from Humboldt County jail, according to courthouse records and three Humboldt County Sheriffs’ Office news releases on each arrest.

Sgt. Jesse Taylor of the Humboldt County Drug Task Force — a team consisting of local law enforcement agency personnel who are overseen, but not run by, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office — said Burks is by no means the most egregious offender, biggest trafficker nor the only repeat offender the task force deals with, but she does locally exemplify some issues with some state laws.

“It frustrating for us however we’re doing the best we can,” he said.

Three laws went into effect in recent years, which worked in tandem with the burgeoning opioid crisis and an decrease in street drug prices have unintentionally put more pressure on local law enforcement and county jails.

“There’s certainly repeat offenders,” Taylor said. “When we make a bust and put them in jail, we get word the next that they’re back in business.”

California Proposition 47 reduced penalties for some crimes, Proposition 57 increased parole and good behavior opportunities for nonviolent felons and Assembly Bill 109 transferred the responsibility for housing some felons from the state prisons to county jails. All three went into effect in recent years.

“Before Prop 47, there was that ultimate fear of being incarcerated in state prison. That’s been taken away for the most part,” Taylor said.

“The sales of narcotics is still a felony, but lawmakers have labeled it as a nonviolent offense,” he added.

He said appeals can be made to increase the bail amounts of offenders but that’s difficult with an already full jail.

“It’s a system-wide issue. The county jail is almost full every day,” Taylor said.

He said he hears similar stories from other drug task force officials and personnel in both Oregon and California.

“This is not isolated to Humboldt County, it’s a statewide and maybe even a West Coast-wide issue,” Taylor said.

But it may seem like it’s worse locally for several reasons including the decreased street price of narcotics and a higher volume of drugs coming into the area, he said.

“It feels saturated in Humboldt County because we do a good job of getting out the information,” Taylor added.

He said the mission of the drug task force is to disrupt and dismantle mid- to high-level drug trafficking organizations but also responds to community complaints about high levels of suspected drug activity in certain areas or associated with particular houses. Taylor described Burks as falling in the middle of those duties.

“Cases like that are following up on information we receive from different sources and really putting a dent in the distribution Ms. Burks is doing,” he said.

Burks previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance in 2008 and was granted three years of probation which was revoked in 2011, according to courthouse records.

“On May 22, 2018, Ms. Burks pled guilty to possessing heroin for sale on both July 13, 2017, and on January 3, 2018,” Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming wrote in an email to the Times-Standard.

On June 27, Burks was sentenced to five years in jail but served six months and got four and a half years on probation and was ordered to appear at the jail for commitment on Aug. 4, she said.

“Most people convicted of these crimes receive “split” sentences that combine time in jail and time on supervised release,” Fleming said.

Burks’ attorney in previous cases, Michael P. Acosta, didn’t return multiple requests for comment before the publishing deadline. Burks’ next scheduled event at the Humboldt County Courthouse is an arraignment Aug. 17, Fleming said.

“Should she be convicted of the July 6th offense, the new term for that crime — which could be a maximum of 1 year — can be added to her current 5-year sentence. Our office will argue that she receive the maximum sentence and serve the maximum possible proportion of it in jail,” she said.