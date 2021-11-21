Europe OFFICIAL TOLL of Vaccine: 1,163,356 Adverse Drug Reactions and 30,551 Fatalities by COVID-19 Vaccinations

By

Most of the governments in Europe and Scandinavia have banned Moderna for those under 30 years old. In the U.S., as of a month ago, the CDC admitted to over 16,000 deaths of people fully vaccinated. It is know that the vaccine is not safe for young males, causing heart problems that could last a life time. Yet, Newsom, Fauci and Biden are firing workers who want to be healthy and safe—Biden is getting rid of needed military who want to be healthy enough to fight for our country. The governors of Tennessee and Florida have special programs to allow unvaccinated law enforcement to work in their State. “The official European Union database of suspected drug reaction website is now reporting 30,551 fatalities and 1,163,356 adverse drug reactions from COVID vaccines Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AztraZeneca through November 13, 2021 based on the data submitted to its system. According to European Medicines Agency, an official website of the European Union, the data of adverse reaction from COVID-19 vaccines were posted in ADRreports.eu portal that “allows users to view the total number of individual suspected side effect reports (also known as Individual Case Safety Reports, or ICSRs).” Why are we still using these vaccines that are dangerous? Government, not medical professionals are making the decion—and health care people, wanting to keep their government jobs continue to lie about the effects of the vaccines

EXCLUSIVE: European Medicines Agency Data Shows

The official European Union database of suspected drug reaction website is now reporting 30,551 fatalities and 1,163,356 adverse drug reactions from COVID vaccines Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AztraZeneca through November 13, 2021 based on the data submitted to its system.

According to European Medicines Agency, an official website of the European Union, the data of adverse reaction from COVID-19 vaccines were posted in ADRreports.eu portal that “allows users to view the total number of individual suspected side effect reports (also known as Individual Case Safety Reports, or ICSRs).”

All the data shown in the websiteand individual case report forms were taken from EudraVigilance , “a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects, used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorization in the European Economic Area (EEA).”

The information were submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by “national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.”

From ADRreports website:

Pharmaceutical companies that hold the marketing authorisation of a medicine, as well as medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, are legally required to submit reports of suspected side effects to EudraVigilance . This includes reports received from healthcare professionals and patients. This excludes non-serious side effects occurring outside the EEA.

. This includes reports received from healthcare professionals and patients. This excludes non-serious side effects occurring outside the EEA. The web report does not include reports from studies (e.g. clinical trial, non-interventional study) or other types of reports (i.e. only spontaneous reports).

(e.g. clinical trial, non-interventional study) (i.e. only spontaneous reports). A side effect is classified as ‘serious’ if it (i) results in death, (ii) is life-threatening, (iii) requires hospitalisation or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, (iv) results in persistent or significant disability/incapacity (as per reporter’s opinion), (v) is a congenital anomaly/birth defect, or (vi) results in some other medically important conditions.

A report from Health Impact News mentioned that the database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries. That means, adverse reaction from the COVID vaccines would be much higher if we include all countries in Europe.

Here is the summary of data through November 13, 2021.

