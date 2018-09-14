Even FBI does Not Believe Her!! Feinstein Has Document Attacking Kavanaugh She Won’t Share With Other Democrats

By

Thought you should know that Feinstein is still in the gutter. The best news is that the FBI has announced it will not be investigating this silly election stunt by the immature Feinstein.

Report: Feinstein Has Document Attacking Kavanaugh She Won’t Share With Other Democrats

By Hank Berrien , Daily Wire, 9/13/18



According to a report released Thursday, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, possesses a document regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh that she refuses to share with other Democrats on the committee.

The Intercept reports that other Democrats have requested access to the document, which originated from someone in California, and reportedly delineates an incident between Kavanaugh and a woman in high school. The information regarding the incident was allegedly forwarded to someone affiliated with Stanford University, who wrote the letter and then forwarded it to Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), who sent it to Feinstein.

After news leaked about the document’s existence, Democrats asked Feinstein for access to the document, but they were rebuffed, according to sources for The Intercept.

The Intercept writes, “The woman who is the subject of the letter is now being represented by Debra Katz, a whistleblower attorney who works with #MeToo survivors. Joseph Abboud, an attorney at Katz’s firm, said that the firm was declining to comment. Emma Crisci, a spokesperson for Eshoo, declined to comment on the letter her office sent to Feinstein, saying that the office has a confidentiality policy when it comes to constituent casework. A spokesperson for Feinstein did not respond to requests for comment.”

Feinstein released a statement: “I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

During the hearings on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, Feinstein repeatedly badgered Kavanaugh about his position on women’s right to an abortion and whether he viewed Roe v. Wade as “settled law.” She also tried and failed to corner him on the issue of gun rights.