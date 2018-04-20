Evil Christians Oppress Secular New Yorkers With Delicious Chicken Sandwiches

By

The New Yorker magazine has declared that Chick-fil-A can not be in Manhattan, because it is Christian and being Christian is “creepy”. Imagine them saying that about Muslims and see how fast they need to go into witness protection. “The opening of several Chick-fil-A locations throughout the city confirmed New Yorkers’ worst fears, that Christians had begun a brutal offensive consisting primarily of offering tasty chicken sandwiches to hungry citizens who would like to eat them. “This is a Christian-fueled hate crime on par with the Inquisition, the Salem Witch Trials, and the Crusades,” one author wrote in The New Yorker. “These Christian crusaders must be stopped, before everyone in New York City gets a quality meal with excellent service at a decent price. Think of the children!” Some of this is satire—the words from the New Yorker magazine are true, bigoted and hate filled.

Babylon Bee, 4/16/18

NEW YORK, NY—Horrifying reports out of New York City indicated that oppressive Christians have begun an all-out assault on secular New York citizens, by attacking them with delicious Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches.

The opening of several Chick-fil-A locations throughout the city confirmed New Yorkers’ worst fears, that Christians had begun a brutal offensive consisting primarily of offering tasty chicken sandwiches to hungry citizens who would like to eat them.

“This is a Christian-fueled hate crime on par with the Inquisition, the Salem Witch Trials, and the Crusades,” one author wrote in The New Yorker. “These Christian crusaders must be stopped, before everyone in New York City gets a quality meal with excellent service at a decent price. Think of the children!”

At publishing time, Christian cultural war strategists had announced plans to open a new front in the culture war by launching a new Hobby Lobby location in Manhattan.