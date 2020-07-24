Ex-Con Dem Congressman Charged With Ballot Stuffing, Bribery

Vote fraud is rampant in the United States. In Philadelphia all it took was a bribe of an election official—think that can not happen in California? Who would stop it—since the policy of Guv Newsom is to allow the dead, illegal aliens and folks who have duplicative registrations vote. That is before you get to the corruption of ballot harvesting—where some ballots are turned in—and some ballots get “lost”.

“Former Democratic congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, who was caught accepting bribes in an FBI sting operation decades ago, was charged Thursday on a multitude of voting fraud-related charges.

According to the charges, Myers, who worked as a political consultant in Philadelphia, bribed elections judge Domenick DeMuro to inflate voting results for candidates in Democratic primaries in 2014, 2015, and 2016. The former congressman was charged with stuffing the ballot box, bribing an elected official, falsifying records, voting multiple times in federal elections, and obstructing justice.

Of course this bribery was done by a famous Democrat. Expect different? California has not had an honest election in years. Think November will be different?