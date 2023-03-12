By

Why is the BART having a financial collapse? Because it is lying to everyone about tis finances, including the Inspector General.

“Richardson argues the agency has repeatedly taken steps to limit her office’s role and resources, thus, hampering her ability to investigate fraud, waste, and corruption within the Bay Area’s largest transit agency.

This is how a corrupt government runs—it lies to everybody and cries for more money to abuse. BART is losing riders—yet is expanding, wanting more money and in San Jose attempting to steal private property. This is a scam, needs to be shut down. Now.

Exclusive: BART Inspector General Resigns, Accuses Top Leaders of Repeatedly Impeding Watchdog Role

BART Inspector General Harriet Richardson sat down with Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban for her first interview since announcing her resignation.

By Bigad Shaban, NBC Bay Area, 3/8/23

In a letter to BART Board members, Inspector General Harriet Richardson announced she will be stepping down as the agency’s official watchdog next Friday. In an exclusive interview with the NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit, Richardson laid blame for her departure squarely at the actions of top leaders at BART, including the agency’s general manger and certain elected members of the board of directors. Richardson argues the agency has repeatedly taken steps to limit her office’s role and resources, thus, hampering her ability to investigate fraud, waste, and corruption within the Bay Area’s largest transit agency.

