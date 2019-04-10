By

Looks like the tech moguls of the Silicon Valley are going to get a private school worthy of their wealth and demand for quality education. This is a school that will have a long waiting list. The unions will get really upset. Why? Because the very rich will abandon the mediocre government education system, stop donating to individual government schools, stop financing bond and tax increases for schools. The very rich will decide quality education for their children is more important that dumbed down education for all children. The want the very best for their kids — and they can afford it. “Although Avenues does not have a tuition price set for the San Jose campus yet, Powers said it will be in line with its other locations. Powers also pointed out that the school has doled out more than $11 million in financial aid for 300 students this year. “Part of our mission statement is to ‘share our prosperity with those who need it,’” Powers said, referring to Avenues’ financial aid program. Avenues opened up its first campus in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan in 2012, catering to children of wealthy bankers, lawyers, entrepreneurs and even celebrities. Most famously, Suri Cruise, the daughter of actress Katie Holmes, is enrolled there. Diversity? You are kidding. This is a school based on education and those that can afford it. Diversity is used to control society, not educate it. Think the ACLU is going to sue to force the “correct” ethnicity, gender arrangements of the students — or faculty. Only the best will be hired —sadly government schools don’t. Which is why tech moguls will move their children to this school. I bet in 2-3 years they also open a campus in San Fran and a couple of other locations in the Bay Area.

Exclusive Private School to Open Silicon Valley Campus

By Rachel Sandler , San Jose Inside, 4/1/19

http://www.sanjoseinside.com/2019/04/01/exclusive-private-school-to-open-silicon-valley-campus/

The school is set to open in 2021.

An expensive New York-based private school attended by children of high-profile families is opening up a Silicon Valley location.

Avenues: The World School purchased an office building on the corner of Meridian and Parkmoor avenues for a new San Jose campus,. The school paid $27.1 million cash for the 77,000-square-foot building.

“San Jose embraces innovation and has an ethos and DNA that aligns with Avenues and our quest to redefine what a school can be. We hope to benefit the community for generations to come,” Tara Powers, a spokesperson for the school, told San Jose Inside.

Powers said the school plans to open in 2021.

The for-profit school will accept students ages 2 to 18—but it has a hefty price tag. Tuition runs $56,400 per year, according to the school’s website. Avenues also has schools in Brazil and China, as well as an online program.

Although Avenues does not have a tuition price set for the San Jose campus yet, Powers said it will be in line with its other locations. Powers also pointed out that the school has doled out more than $11 million in financial aid for 300 students this year.

“Part of our mission statement is to ‘share our prosperity with those who need it,’” Powers said, referring to Avenues’ financial aid program.

Avenues opened up its first campus in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan in 2012, catering to children of wealthy bankers, lawyers, entrepreneurs and even celebrities. Most famously, Suri Cruise, the daughter of actress Katie Holmes, is enrolled there.

The school was founded by media and education entrepreneur H. Christopher Whittle, former Esquire magazine publisher Alan Greenberg and the former Yale president Benno C. Schmidt Jr. They raised $85 million from private equity funds to start Avenues.

The curriculum emphasizes a “global” education, requiring that students become fluent in a second language. The school’s mission statement also says students should be “emotionally unafraid and physically fit” and “architects of lives that transcend the ordinary,” according to its website.