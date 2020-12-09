By

Government transportation is as big a failure as government education. In both cases they are serving special interests and unions, not the clients or the public. In both cases, unions run the operation, not the professionals. Government transportation ridership is in a death spiral. Costly, unreliable, dirty, disease laden and a haven for criminals. Like the horse and buggy, government trains and buses are out of style. No mandate is going to bring them back. It is time to defund them. Allow the money to go to fix our streets and roads and other basic services. Would you ride a train or bus? Does Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi?

Existential Problems of Government Transportation Systems

By NOT ERIC GARCETTI, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 12/10/20

The overarching trouble with public transit is that U.S. transportation planning is based on erroneous goals and policies that attempt to shift urban transportation from automobiles to mass transit systems by forcing drivers off streets and highways and onto rigidly limited transit systems that, according to a 2016 Brookings survey, simply don’t go where 95% of commuters need to travel, hence the fact that only 5% of daily U.S. commutes are by transit in most cities outside of a few of America’s largest cities, not to mention the near impossibility of transit use for the full range of access and transportation needs of daily life. The survey found that 76.3% of commuters drive alone, while another 10.2% used cars for carpooling and taxi services, leaving 5.1% to transit, 2.7% to walking, and .6% to bicycling, while 5% worked from home.

Driven by the climate change, anti-fossil fuel, anti-suburban, anti-car, social equity and a host of other ambitions of progressive urban designers and transportation planners, mass transit is the default solution being forced onto the planning of everything from car-free neighborhoods and walkable cities to affordable housing, urban renewal and massive new development under the pretext of “Transit Oriented Development”, which erroneously and destructively permits out-of-character intensification of development based on the proximity and accessibility of transit stops, that are seldom used by the people who eventually move into the new developments, and only serve to concentrate and intensify parking and traffic demands on existing street infrastructure, as traffic lanes are often converted to bike lanes, widened sidewalks or landscaped areas.

With diminishing performance and service of urban transit systems caused by COVID restrictions, growing fiscal shortfalls and general failure to efficiently move people from where they live to where they work, mass transit systems that could be standing idle and bankrupt in a few years should not be permitted to indelibly and permanently shape the urban environment and character of life in American cities.