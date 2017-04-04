Expect Tax Hikes in Sanctuary Cities

By

We now have a date when sanctuary cities will have funds cut back on them. The date is October 1, the start of the new Federal fiscal year. At that point the Trump Administration will be able to enforce rules saying that corrupt, outlaw government agencies that violate Federal laws and protect rapists, murderers and those that beat up women, no longer qualify for Federal funds. At that point, cities, counties and the State of California will be forced to cut services or raise taxes. Will voters want to raise taxes to protect criminals? Will voters be willing to accept fewer cops and libraries in an effort to assist criminals from foreign countries? When will the people revolt against a corrupt government that protects criminals and prefers more innocent victims?

Sanctuary Cities around the country are on schedule to lose billions of federal tax dollars if they don’t renounce their intention to thwart, ignore, and break federal immigration law. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is gearing up to play a greater role in immigration enforcement. Sessions has announced his intention to visit Nogales, Arizona, in a few weeks. Visiting Nogales is significant because it is at the center of the illegal alien superhighway into Arizona. The porous Tohono O’odhom Indian Reservation to the west, Tucson is one hour to the north, and the long, flat border that runs over a hundred miles to the east to the New Mexico border. Hopefully, he will visit the nearby location where U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was killed in 2010 by smugglers using guns the ATF had smuggled into Mexico.

Sanctuary Cities that persist in ignoring federal immigration authorities have been told by Sessions that they risk losing federal grant money. Seattle, Washington and its Mayor Ed Murray are suing, calling the Executive Order punishing Sanctuary Cities, unconstitutional.

This drama, with all the feet stomping temper tantrums, is going to play out for the next six months. The new fiscal year for the federal government begins on October 1, at which time it is expected that federal money to sanctuary cities, counties, states, colleges, etc. will be stopped.

We are talking of billions of federal tax dollars that will cease to flow to recipients who refuse to help enforce federal immigration law. And that presents a problem to local government bureaucrats. Knowing that most bureaucracies are incapable of cutting budgets, the money will have to be found elsewhere, and we know the state and local governments will be looking at the pockets of their taxpayers to make up for the lost federal money.

Expect tax increases to be part of the legislative agenda around the country this year, as elected officials move to fill the substantial gap in their funding when federal money is cut off.

Expect increases in the state income tax, state and local sales tax, gasoline tax, property tax, estate taxes. Expect bond issues to be suggested to keep the bureaucracy funded, heaping even more debt on future generations.

And with the tax hikes, will come another reality of the result of supporting illegal aliens and thumbing one’s nose at federal law enforcement.

Sanctuary City status will then become more than just an item of debate to most workers, voters,and taxpayers. When they learn they are paying even more taxes to support illegal aliens, perhaps we will see some pushback against the lawless bureaucrats. Perhaps.