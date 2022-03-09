Expect To Pay $3,000 More This Year For Gas And Food As Prices Skyrocket–Inflation is a TAX

By

Biden and the Democrats have found a new way to tax you—and without a direct vote from Congress. It is called INFLATION. This tax is going to be about $3,000 a year, per family. Higher food and gas costs, higher product and services cost. Biden and the Democrats are working hard to impoverish the American people. “The latest research note from Yardeni Research estimates the average household will spend an additional $2,000 per year in gasoline on top of an extra $1,000 in food expenses. Adding this all up, the typical household will spend $3,000 less this year on other things. Consumer sentiment remains at an eleven-year low as inflation soars. People living paycheck to paycheck are getting hit the worst. Some are choosing between feeding their family or filling up their tank. As the price of oil goes up, along with the price of food, water, enery and housing, the American public is being squeezed. There is an election in November. A year ago we had no inflation, gas was low and jobs were plenty and well paying. Today our economy has started a free fall—the stock market goes up and down 600 points without a blink. Taxes continue to rise. Stop the inflation to save the American family.

Expect To Pay $3,000 More This Year For Gas And Food As Prices Skyrocket

Photo courtesy of 401(K) 2013, Flickr

BY TYLER DURDEN, Zero HEDGE, 3/8/22

Prices at the pump have now soared to $4.173 per gallon for regular gasoline, according to Price Information Service (OPIS). This firm collects and calculates US pump prices for American Automobile Association (AAA). On Monday evening, prices surpassed the previous record high set in 2008 and continue marching higher Tuesday.

As gasoline prices increase and inflation reaches the highest levels in four decades, times are becoming much harder for the average consumer, experiencing a persistent rise in the prices of many goods and services. Steeper gas and food prices have forced millions of people to rejigger household budgets.

The latest research note from Yardeni Research estimates the average household will spend an additional $2,000 per year in gasoline on top of an extra $1,000 in food expenses. Adding this all up, the typical household will spend $3,000 less this year on other things.

Consumer sentiment remains at an eleven-year low as inflation soars. People living paycheck to paycheck are getting hit the worst. Some are choosing between feeding their family or filling up their tank.

“Today, I’m not filling up all the way because I have other expenses,” Bebi Amzad, who commutes to Newark from Linden, N.J., told NYTimes. “Everybody is hurting.”

The latest jump in gas prices is 55 cents a gallon in just the last week and 63 cents since Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

On social media, consumers were furious with the Biden administration about the meteoric rise in gas prices.

Americans at all income levels are being impacted by inflation, which has weighed on President Biden’s polling number ahead of midterms.

Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the OPIS, warned on Monday, “we’ll hit $4.50 a gallon before it turns around … the risk is how bad this gets, how long this goes on. Even $5 a gallon nationwide is possible. I wouldn’t have predicted that before the fighting started.”

Meanwhile, Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for ‘hurting Americans at gasoline pumps’ as if there had been no increase in gasoline prices until just two weeks ago.

So what’s the breaking point for consumers as gas and groceries become more expensive by the week?