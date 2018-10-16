By

Fake News has many forms. It looks like the Sacramento Bee has determined that those that support capitalism and freedom need to be taken down. In this case an East Coast blog has been exposes the corruption and financial problems of CalPERS—and the Bee has instead been pretending the pension system is doing well. Instead of checking the facts, the Bee has decided to harm the retired government workers in California by hiding the over one trillion dollars in unfunded liabilities of this corruption ridden agency (the current head lied about her resume and education—but still has her job!) “You can get a taste of his recent hit job on Naked Capitalism from the second paragraph of his article fronting for CalPERS: “But its leaders time and again find themselves distracted by an entirely different kind of problem – an opinionated financial blogger on the other side of the country who has her hooks in the fund and a couple of key sources on the inside.” This is simply the old “outsider with a few inside sources who have a grudge” story. Of course, Adam’s own viewpoint could be characterized as the ultimate insider front for the CalPERS establishment. It appears he relies heavily on inside information from Board members and CalPERS Executives for his posts.” Naked Capitalism is doing the job the Sacramento Bee should do—protecting the workers an taxpayers. Instead the Bee is making sure the eventual collapse of CalPERS is a surprise to its readers—most of the rest of us know it is unsustainable.

Exposed: Sacramento Bee Goes After Naked Capitalism Blog…Why?

Tony Butka, City Watch LA, 10/11/18

EASTSIDER-Is the Sacramento Bee’s “The State Worker” just a shill for the CalPERS establishment, or is it still a legitimate news column?

Recently, my favorite Sacramento politics screed, The Sacramento Bee, put out a hit piece on my favorite blog, Naked Capitalism, accusing them of being a bunch of east coast insiders mucking around with CalPERS by using disgruntled Board members to unfairly attack the pension giant. You can find the column here .

Adam Ashton and The State Worker

Author Adam Ashton is the Sacramento Bee’s reporter for its very popular The State Worker column. It was launched back in 2008, before McClatchy had revamped the entire operation and trimmed a lot of the staff. It would appear that Mr. Ashton is a part of that process, as he came to the Bee a couple of years ago, and the column seems pretty much a shill for the CalPERS CEO and Board.

You can get a taste of his recent hit job on Naked Capitalism from the second paragraph of his article fronting for CalPERS:

“But its leaders time and again find themselves distracted by an entirely different kind of problem – an opinionated financial blogger on the other side of the country who has her hooks in the fund and a couple of key sources on the inside.”

This is simply the old “outsider with a few inside sources who have a grudge” story. Of course, Adam’s own viewpoint could be characterized as the ultimate insider front for the CalPERS establishment. It appears he relies heavily on inside information from Board members and CalPERS Executives for his posts.

Adam himself is a survivor of the McClatchy news empire after they bought the Bee and started shedding staff. He came to the State Worker a couple of years ago after serving for almost five years as the Military Reporter for McClatchy’s News Tribune.

Anyhow, quoting again from Ashton’s article:

“As local government employees vote in one CalPERS election this month, Webber’s critics see her as a partisan who’s putting public pension plans at risk by overblowing small controversies until mainstream news organizations pick up on her pieces.

“You’re not from California. Why would you be involved in a California election for that board? Why is it so important to you to get someone elected in that board?” said CalPERS Board of Administration Vice President Rob Feckner, a union leader and frequent Webber target.”

You can tell form the tone that he is evading personal responsibility for his hit piece by using the words of others.

Just to be clear, I’m a third generation Californian, live in Los Angeles, am an actual retiree with a CalPERS pension, so I am not an outsider. I would note for the record that Feckner himself was never transparent or open about anything during his tenure as President of the CalPERS Board, and I happen to think that the questions raised by NakedCapitalism have been spot on in a vacuum aided and abetted by The State Worker.

The Real Story of How CalPERS Is Run

Here are a few provable facts that demonstrate that the CalPERS Board President and CEO hide almost everything from us, the beneficiaries. Let’s start with the Board’s very own Board of Directors Governance Policy, revised May 2018, and available here.

1) “The Board will have one direct report: the Chief Executive Officer.

The Chief Executive Officer is responsible for the overall administration of all units, departments and functions within CalPERS. The Board and the Chief Executive Officer share responsibility for hiring, evaluating and, if necessary, terminating the Chief Investment Officer., and

2) “To avoid the appearance of undue influence, Board members will refrain from communications with staff, outside a Board or committee meeting, wherein the Board member advocates for, or directs staff to, a specified action, decision or course of conduct with respect to any existing or prospective investment transaction or existing or prospective contract,” and

3) the President will “with the Chief Executive Officer, manage the effective and efficient flow of information to the Board, which is comprehensive and timely without being over detailed”

Add all these rules together, and you have a system functionally controlled by two people — the Board President, and the CEO. Throw in General Counsel Matt Jacobs, who thinks everything they do is subject to attorney-client privilege, and there you have it. A perfect closed system.

The reality is that the Board President and the CEO run the whole thing with minimal, if any, real oversight. First, there’s a rule to cut the Board members off from the rest of the organization. Then, once the Board members are functionally neutered, we have the President’s duties defined as replacing them on all day to day matters.

I call this the Mushroom Theory of Management — keep them in the dark and feed them manure. And let us note that the Board could change this governance policy anytime they want by a simple majority vote.

The History

Long before Adam Ashton, CalPERS had a history of secrecy, most of which ended badly. Back in 2013, former CEO Fred Buenrostro and former Board member Alfred Villalobos were indicted for fraud, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice in a ‘Pay to Play’ scandal. Rob Feckner was Board President at the time.

Further, shenanigans in 2014 by the Board in hiding information about their Private Equity portfolio from =- you guessed it — Naked Capitalism, prompted me to write an open letter to Board President Rob Feckner and the Board demanding that the information be made public.