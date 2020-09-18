By

The Democrat Party founded and supported the two most racist organizations in American history. They founded the KKK. That was not enough to harm black Americans, they then supported the founding—and continue today—to so support the genocidal Planned Parenthood, a killer of black babies in significantly larger numbers than the general population. Both groups have one purpose—to kill off and enslave black Americans. ““Eugenics and progressivism were, in a sense, made for each other because you had the progressives that said, ‘Look we have all these instruments that we can use to improve society and now we have this science that tells us how to do it. And of course we do have our problem because of the dilution of the quality of the American society,’” Cargill added. You can read Cargill’s article about the lack of educational materials covering the eugenics movement here. You can also read more of his eugenics research here. If Progressives want to cancell someone and take down statues, they should start will Margaret Sanger, a mass killer of the black race—with the financial support of Democrats.

Exposing The Progressive Movement’s Historical Embrace Of Racist Eugenics

By The Federalist Staff, 9/18/20

Independent Institute research fellow and professor emeritus of economics in College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno, Thomas Cargill, joins Ben Domenech on the Federalist Radio Hour. They discuss the lack of educational materials covering the history of the progressive movement, particularly their implementation of eugenics and forced sterilization in order to attain a better society.

According to Cargill, there are two reasons why there is a lack of teaching on these subjects. First, the progressives who spurred on this movement have been “very successful in dominating American education.” Secondly, Cargill claims that progressives wanted to distance themselves from the eugenics ideology that Hitler claimed in the 1930s.

Cargill also explained how figures like Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger felt justified in participating and enabling eugenics because they believed they were contributing to the forward movement of society.

“You could be a racist and still a moralist because what you were doing was ridding society of the unfit so society would be more efficient,” Cargill said.

“Eugenics and progressivism were, in a sense, made for each other because you had the progressives that said, ‘Look we have all these instruments that we can use to improve society and now we have this science that tells us how to do it. And of course we do have our problem because of the dilution of the quality of the American society,’” Cargill added.

You can read Cargill’s article about the lack of educational materials covering the eugenics movement here. You can also read more of his eugenics research here.

Listen to the full episode here: