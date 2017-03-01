Face of Fascist Progressive Left: A Leader of Upcoming Anti-Trump Protest is Palestinian Terrorist- Killer of 2 Students

By

The new face of the Democrat party is that of riots, threats of violence, bullying, ending of Constitutional rights. Instead of bringing ideas to the public square, they are bringing fists and firebombs. Soon the Fascist Progressive Left (Democrat Party) is going to have another national demonstration. I wonder how many Jewish participants knew the real leader of the effort is a terrorist that killed TWO Jewish students and spent ten years in jail for killing them, because they were Jewish? “Rasmea Yousef Odeh is one of eight women running the follow up to the January 21st anti-Trump protest, called “A Day Without Women.” She’s a woman who spent a decade in an Israeli jail for her involvement in two terrorist bombings made while she was a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). One of those attacks, a 1969 bombing of a Jerusalem Super Sol Market killed two Hebrew University Students Edward Joffe and Leon Kanner while they were shopping for groceries. Edward Joffe and Leon Kanner, were killed by Rasmea Yousef Odeh The Palestinian born Odeh, was sentenced to life in prison for being the ringleader behind the Super Sol bombing as up the British Consulate in Jerusalem (the bomb was found and disarmed before exploding). After spending ten years in an Israel jail Odeh was released with 77 other terrorists in an exchange with the PFLP for an Israeli soldier captured in Lebanon.” When you see the lady at church about to join the next “March”, asked if she is aware the leader is a known terrorist and killer of Jews?

by Jeff Dunetz, The Lid, 2/27/17

Rasmea Yousef Odeh is one of eight women running the follow up to the January 21st anti-Trump protest, called “A Day Without Women.” She’s a woman who spent a decade in an Israeli jail for her involvement in two terrorist bombings made while she was a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). One of those attacks, a 1969 bombing of a Jerusalem Super Sol Market killed two Hebrew University Students Edward Joffe and Leon Kanner while they were shopping for groceries.

Edward Joffe and Leon Kanner, were killed by Rasmea Yousef Odeh

The Palestinian born Odeh, was sentenced to life in prison for being the ringleader behind the Super Sol bombing as up the British Consulate in Jerusalem (the bomb was found and disarmed before exploding). After spending ten years in an Israel jail Odeh was released with 77 other terrorists in an exchange with the PFLP for an Israeli soldier captured in Lebanon.

After her release from prison the terrorist eventually moved to the United States where she served as the associate director of the Arab American Action Network in Chicago and later as a Obamacare navigator (snark withheld).

Odeh became a citizen in 2004, but in 2014 she was convicted of lying to the immigration authorities about her Israeli conviction. Odeh checked “no” on immigration and citizenship forms she filled out when asked whether she had ever been convicted of a crime. At the time she was also accused of lying in her immigration papers about her prior residency, falsely claiming that she had lived only in Jordan from 1948 until her application.

For her immigration crime, Rasmea Yousef Odeh was, sentenced to 18 months in prison, stripped of her citizenship, and considered for deportation. However, Odeh maintains she lied she had post-traumatic stress disorder from the Israeli police sexually torturing and raping her to get a confession.

According to her defense committee, Odeh falsely confessed after being was viciously tortured and raped by Israeli military authorities for weeks. There is plenty of evidence that claim is untrue.

Website Legal Insurrection presented a report from JTA on March 3, 1969, only three days after Odeh’s arrest, hat the three key perpetrators of the SuperSol bombing — which would have included her — had confessed (emphasis added):

Jerusalem police said today that they had confessions from three suspects directly involved in planting bombs that wrecked the Supersol supermarket in West Jerusalem on Feb. 21, killing two Hebrew University students and injuring nine other persons. About 40 members of the gang responsible for the supermarket blast and subsequent bomb plantings at the British Consulate in East Jerusalem have been arrested. Today police said that all members of the gang were in custody. Police said the bombs were planted by two girls who received the explosives from a third saboteur. They were concealed in shopping bags. The crime has been reconstructed with the aid of the suspects, according to police. Round-ups in East Jerusalem, Ramallah and Nablus uncovered stores of explosives and sabotage equipment amidst indications that it was to have been used shortly….

Additionally, according to Israeli court documents presented by prosecutors in her American trial, Rasmea Yousef Odeh gave a highly-detailed confession on March 1 and 7, 1969, three days after he arrest. This is also inconsistent with her claim that the confessions were the result of multiple weeks of sexual torture.

Odeh’s attorneys appealed based on the fact that “Federal Judge Gershwin Drain allowed the Israeli military court conviction to be entered into evidence, but barred testimony about her torture at the hands of her Israeli captors. That ruling eliminated the testimony of expert witness Dr. Mary Fabri, a clinical psychologist who has decades of experience working with torture survivors. Fabri was prepared to testify that the allegedly false answers on the immigration forms were the result of Rasmea’s chronic Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).”

Despite the fact that her claims of torture do not fit with the published timeline. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the jury’s conviction and sent it back to Judge Drain for a new trial scheduled for this spring.

One of Rasmea Yousef Odeh’s fellow terrorists on the mission, Rasmea Odeh confessed to the the attack on Palestinian TV and gave her cousin Rasmea the credit for being the ring leader.

Rasmea Yousef Odeh hasn’t been sitting around doing nothing while awaiting the new trial. On February 6th, she joined other radicals to write a manifesto for the March 8th protest. Her cohorts included Angela Davis, a self-professed communist professor (now retired), who was a member of the original Black Panthers and a 1960s radical icon. Davis was prosecuted and acquitted in 1972 for an armed takeover of a California courtroom that resulted in the murder of a judge. Other co-authors included Maoism supporter Tithi Bhattacharya (Maoists are considered a terrorist group), as well as Linda Martín Alcoff, Cinzia Arruzza, Nancy Fraser, Barbara Ransby, and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor in writing a manifesto calling for the protest.

Appearing in the British newspaper, The Guardian, under the headline, “Women of America: we’re going on strike. Join us so Trump will see our power,” the eight women called for a continuation of the “new wave of militant feminist struggle” that began with the protests of January 21st.

Militant struggle? It seems as if Ms. Odeh’s time in jail didn’t calm her tendency toward violence. The manifesto describes the event as:

“The idea is to mobilize women, including trans women, and all who support them in an international day of struggle – a day of striking, marching, blocking roads, bridges, and squares, abstaining from domestic, care and sex work, boycotting, calling out misogynistic politicians and companies, striking in educational institutions.”

Adding to the “fun,” the March 8th “Day Without Women,” the protest is being run in conjunction of the International Woman’s Year. International Woman’s Year is a UN based group whose most famous act was at its 1975 conference in Mexico, where it passed the first “Zionism is racism” resolution passed by any UN-sponsored group which set the stage for the infamous United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3379 in 1975 which made the same declaration.

God-willing, the March 8th protests will be peaceful despite their call for militancy, but if there is violence one may be able to blame the violence on the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ignored the evidence, vacated the original decision and allowed Rasmea Yousef Odeh a convicted terrorist and murderer to stay in the United States for a while longer.