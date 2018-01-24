Facebook Building Major Facility in Georgia—Amazon and Microsoft May Join Them

By

California has high taxes, unions allowed to extort workers and businesses, policies’ that drive up the cost of business and living. Bad roads, worse government schools, CalPERS forcing cities to cut back on public safety.

Georgia is a free to work State—workers do not have to pay bribes to work. Low taxes, lower cost of living and schools that education, not indoctrinate. Workers, at the same salary as California counterparts bring home more money due to lower taxes. Businesses large and small understand that California is for the brain fried, radicals, bigots of the Left, higher taxes and lower services. Earn $200,000 in the Silicon Valley or San Fran and you can live in a small apartment. Want more? Go to Georgia.

Facebook to pick metro Atlanta for multi-billion dollar data center; Microsoft, Amazon also said to show interest

By Urvaksh Karkaria, Atlanta Business Chronicle, 1/23/18

Georgia is expected to land a major economic development project involving one of the world’s most influential technology companies.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Facebook (Nasdaq: FB) would develop a more than 400-acre data center campus in Newton County. Facebook could invest about $20 billion over two decades in the project, a source said. The company is expected to initially invest $1 billion in the project and create up to 100 tech jobs.

Facebook and the Georgia Department of Economic Development declined comment.

Atlanta is also said to be on the radar of other West Coast Internet behemoths. Amazon and Microsoft are eying metro Atlanta for standalone data centers, Atlanta Business Chronicle has learned. In fact, Microsoft is already quietly leasing space in a metro Atlanta data center.

Facebook’s bet on metro Atlanta burnishes the region’s reputation as a top five data center market — and one with the strongest growth momentum, said Tim Huffman, a senior vice president and data center lead at real estate services firm CBRE Inc.

“Atlanta has just been overdue,” Huffman said. “Atlanta is going to become the most prominent data center market.”

Google is the only major West Coast tech firm to plant a standalone data center in metro Atlanta.

“To see Facebook build here, is an affirmation about Georgia in a big way,” Huffman said.

An entity named Morning Hornet LLC filed for the Facebook project, which will be located in Stanton Springs, a 1,620-acre master-planned development about 30 miles east of Atlanta. The data center campus will be near biotech Shire’s $1.2 billion manufacturing plant.

Stanton Springs Joint Development Authority officials, on Tuesday evening, are expected to vote on bond issuance related to the project. The deal hinges on a judge validating the bonds.

With 1.37 billion daily active users, Facebook is the third-busiest site on the internet. Data centers, which can be as large as shopping malls, house tens of thousands of computer servers that share those status updates with your social network.

The Georgia data center, expected to be developed over five phases, could be related to Facebook’s plans to take on Apple and Amazon in the voice assistant wars.

The social media behemoth could be developing its own version of Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri. The “video chat device,” designed for use in the home, includes a large touchscreen, wide-angle camera, microphones, and speakers, according to Bloomberg. Facebook would need to scale its data center infrastructure to process the billions of queries its voice assistant would receive.

Data center demand is also fueled as social networks build robust messaging platforms.

“People are using Facebook Messenger, instead of email,” Huffman said.

Facebook has data centers in Oregon, North Carolina and Iowa. Centers in Fort Worth, Texas; Los Lunas, New Mexico; and New Albany, Ohio are under construction. In October, Facebook said it will invest $1 billion in a data center near Richmond, Va.

Facebook has multiple Atlanta postings related to its Data Center Engineering & Construction Team. The postings seek a construction project engineer and two construction project managers. Responsibilities of the project manager jobs include supporting a regional construction manager who manages the construction of multi-phased data center projects.

Atlanta is among the fastest-growing markets in the country for data center space, in terms of build-out. Demand in the metro area is up about 20 percent year-over-year.

The proposed Facebook project comes as Georgia competes for Amazon.com Inc.’s (Nasdaq: AMZN) $5 billion second headquarters. That project, for which Atlanta is considered a favorite, would create up to 50,000 jobs over the next several years.

Georgia is said to have offered more than $ 1 billion in incentives and infrastructure improvements and presented nearly 10 intown and suburban Atlanta sites for Amazon’s HQ2. Downtown Atlanta’s “Gulch” is believed to be the city’s primary site.

Meanwhile. Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) on Jan. 17 announced plans for a second campus, which would initially house tech support workers. With its low cost, high-skilled tech talent Atlanta could aggressively compete for that project, too.

Demand is growing rapidly in the Atlanta area as traditional data center hubs, such as Northern Virginia, become overcrowded. Businesses also want to put their data center operations closer to customers and talent — and the Southeast is witnessing a population boom.

Inexpensive power and real estate are major drivers for the data center industry.

Georgia Power is selling power to data centers for 3.5 cents per kwh, down from 5.5 cents per kwh, CBRE’s Huffman said.

“That puts (Georgia) at rates that would rival the Pacific Northwest and nearly half of Northern Virginia, which is the dominant data center market,” he said.

The cost of land in metro Atlanta is half of that in Northern Virginia, while the cost of living is about 30 percent lower, Huffman said.

Demand is also fueled as Fortune 500 companies move IT operations from the Northeast and California to the Southeast (think State Farm, Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM), General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE), etc..) in search of lower operating costs.

In November, Dallas-based Cyrus One announced plans to develop a $206 million data center in Douglasville, Ga.

In May, Las Vegas-based data center operator Switch is expected to enter Atlanta with plans for a $2.5 billion, more than 1 million-square-foot data center campus.

In 2015, Google announced a more than 800,000-square-foot expansion of its data center in Lithia Springs, Ga., west of Atlanta.

QTS, meanwhile, is building out its nearly 1 million-square-foot data center near downtown Atlanta, while planning for expansion in Gwinnett.