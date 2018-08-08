Facebook Censors History and GOP Congressional Candidate—to Help Democrat

By

Elizabeth Heng is the GOP candidate against long time Leftist/Resister Cong. Costa of the Central Valley. She is young articulate, experienced and her family came from the totalitarian nation of Cambodia. As part of her campaign she has a three minute bio video on Facebook. A few seconds at the start shows her family in dire straits in Cambodia. Facebook does not want you to know about this—so they have banned her video from this arm of the Democrat Party. ““It is unbelievable that Facebook could have such blatant disregard for the history that so many people, including my own parents, have lived through,” Heng said in a statement issued by her campaign. “I’m sure it is shocking for some people to hear about this kind of injustice, but this is reality. This is why I wake up every single day with the fight and determination to have a voice and make a difference in my community. “Neither Facebook nor any other company in the tech industry get to silence our stories. We’ve seen it over and over again with Republican candidates and organizations. This kind of censorship is an attack on the freedoms that we have as Americans to express what we believe in, and we must hold Facebook accountable.” Democrats are going all out to show that the United States can be the same as Russia, Cuba or China—State run media—bullying those that support Free Speech. Anybody going to say something about this?

Was Facebook Right or Wrong to Ban Heng’s Campaign Ad?

gvwire , 8/3/18

Facebook turned down an ad for Republican congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng on Friday, her campaign said, deeming it too graphic for the social media site.

“It is unbelievable that Facebook could have such blatant disregard for the history that so many people, including my own parents, have lived through.” — 16th Congressional District candidate Elizabeth Heng

Elements of the video focused on Heng’s immigrant parents, who survived the atrocities inflicted by the Khmer Rouge communists during and following the 1975 end of the Cambodian Civil War.

The war triggered a refugee crisis with two million Cambodians displaced from rural areas.

You can view the video by clicking on the picture above this story.

Heng Accuses Facebook of Censorship

“It is unbelievable that Facebook could have such blatant disregard for the history that so many people, including my own parents, have lived through,” Heng said in a statement issued by her campaign.

“I’m sure it is shocking for some people to hear about this kind of injustice, but this is reality. This is why I wake up every single day with the fight and determination to have a voice and make a difference in my community.

“Neither Facebook nor any other company in the tech industry get to silence our stories. We’ve seen it over and over again with Republican candidates and organizations. This kind of censorship is an attack on the freedoms that we have as Americans to express what we believe in, and we must hold Facebook accountable.”

Heng’s campaign said it was told by a Facebook representative that the ad contained content too “shocking, disrespectful or sensational” for the platform.

The Ad

Heng’s ad runs 3 minutes, 57 seconds and incorporates footage from television commercials run by the campaign before the primary. Its graphic elements appear in the video’s first 20 seconds.

Heng Is Running Against Costa

Heng is challenging incumbent Democrat Jim Costa for the 16th District seat covering parts of Fresno, Madera, and Merced counties. Costa garnered 53% of the vote in the two-candidate primary.