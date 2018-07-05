Facebook Removes Declaration of Independence Excerpt for ‘Hate Speech’–NOT A JOKE

By

Facebook Removes Declaration of Independence Excerpt for ‘Hate Speech’

Charlie Nash, Breitbart, 7/4/18

Facebook removed an excerpt from the U.S. Declaration of Independence, claiming the text violated the social network’s policies on “hate speech.”

The Liberty County Vindicator had been uploading the Declaration of Independence in parts to their Facebook page, only for the tenth part to be removed by the social network.

The text was as follows:

He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.

He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.

He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.

He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

Though the newspaper is unsure why the text was removed, they presumed it was due to the Declaration of Independence’s use of the term “merciless Indian Savages.”

Following complaints, Facebook reinstated the post, declaring in an email, “It looks like we made a mistake and removed something you posted on Facebook that didn’t go against our Community Standards. We want to apologize and let you know that we’ve restored your content and removed any blocks on your account related to this incorrect action.”

Facebook also recently shut down a support group for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, claiming the page violated their “community guidelines.”

“Facebook’s actions have put soldiers’ lives at risk. Guys use the page to express feelings which are really troubling them,” declared FYB UK founder and former paratrooper Alfie Usher. “They’re desperate for help. It is very hard for them to discuss issues relating to their experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan with their families.”