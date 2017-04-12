By

Fact Check: Fresno Bee Lies About Professor’s Call to Kill Trump

Daniel Greenfield, FrontPageMag, 4/9/17

There’s a lot of talk about a post-truth society these days. A post-truth society kicks in when there is no respect for even the most blatantly obvious facts.

Professor Lars Maischak, who teaches, among other things, Marx and Hegel, at California State University, Fresno, tweeted, calls to kill Trump and Republicans.

To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism https://t.co/DSsV53sbO2

#TheResistance Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet?

#TheResistance #ethniccleansing Justice = The execution of two Republicans for each deported immigrant.

Could the media possibly defend and whitewash this? Do you even need to ask. No leftist can do anything too terrible for the media to defend. And so Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado of the Fresno Bee wrote this bizarre article from a fake news universe of alternative facts full of condescending pablum.

First there’s sympathetic coverage of Maischak

Maischak said Saturday evening that he does not condone violence and has no intention of becoming violent. “From the context of the entirety of my tweets, this should be evident to anyone reading them in good faith (as opposed to malicious intent),” he said in an email.

In what context is a call to execute Trump and Republicans non-violent?

Maischak said he has received a lot of hate mail, but it hasn’t deterred him from wanting to speak his mind.

And this is apparently a good thing.

The Breitbart article seemed to focus on the “hang” part of Maischak’s comment – readers took the comment as a threat to the president. But Maischak said he’s not a threat. “What Breitbart meant people to take away, and what they have taken away, is that I advocated for the assassination of Trump.

Why would anyone assume that “Trump must hang” and “Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet?” is advocating for Trump’s murder?

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado of the Fresno Bee insists on playing dumb and putting out his side of the story. Because that’s what you do when you sympathize with calls for violence, but can’t openly echo them. This is what the left routinely does. By simply giving Maischak a forum without questioning any of his claims or providing actual facts that contradict it, she turns the Fresno Bee into a platform for lies.