Today in Arizona you can buy a gallon of gas for under $2.40. In Texas you get gas for under $2.60. In Simi Valley, gas is $4.39—and in Northern California in is around $5.00 a gallon. Thanks to the refusal to build more refineries, refusal to allow fracking and drilling, creating California-centric formulas—meaning gas from outside the State. In Ventura County, my home county, approximately 60% of the oil comes from SAUDI ARABIA! Democrats prefer to buy from the intolerants folks in the Middle East then provide jobs and cheap energy for Californians.
- “In 2017, Democrats kicked off the increases with SB 1, a $52 billion transportation tax hike, including the largest gas tax increase in state history.
Now, Guv Newsom is raiding that money for bike lanes, walk lanes, road diets and money losing government trains and buses. High taxes in the hands of scam artists. Wonder why folks are fleeing the State.
| Facts From Sac: $4 Gas – Four Dem Attempts to Make it Worse
Californians paying the highest gas prices in the nation deserve to know Democrats think they should pay more. Assembly Republican Caucus, 10/7/19
California gas prices just blew past $4/gallon, and drivers here are paying more than $1.50 per gallon over the national average.
To mark this sad occasion, here are four times California Democrats tried to make drivers pay even more – one for every dollar per gallon Californians have to pay: In 2017, Democrats kicked off the increases with SB 1, a $52 billion transportation tax hike, including the largest gas tax increase in state history. Earlier this year, Democrats refused to even consider a Republican plan to delay a 5.6 cent per gallon increase that was imposed by SB 1. A Democratic senator introduced SB 246, to add a $10 tax on every barrel of oil pumped in California, driving costs even higher. This August, Democrats voted to make driving even more expensive by calling for an increase in the federal gas tax. “Californians are tired of paying more and getting less,” said Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield). “Democrats have had multiple chances to bring gas prices back in line with what the rest of the country is paying. Every time, they side with ineffective government agencies and against California drivers.”
Profile