Facts From Sac: $4 Gas – Four Dem Attempts to Make it Worse

Today in Arizona you can buy a gallon of gas for under $2.40. In Texas you get gas for under $2.60. In Simi Valley, gas is $4.39—and in Northern California in is around $5.00 a gallon. Thanks to the refusal to build more refineries, refusal to allow fracking and drilling, creating California-centric formulas—meaning gas from outside the State. In Ventura County, my home county, approximately 60% of the oil comes from SAUDI ARABIA! Democrats prefer to buy from the intolerants folks in the Middle East then provide jobs and cheap energy for Californians.

“In 2017, Democrats kicked off the increases with SB 1, a $52 billion transportation tax hike, including the largest gas tax increase in state history.

Now, Guv Newsom is raiding that money for bike lanes, walk lanes, road diets and money losing government trains and buses. High taxes in the hands of scam artists. Wonder why folks are fleeing the State.