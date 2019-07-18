By

See the story here, showing how the Democrats tried to get rid of the requirement that reading teachers know how to teach reading. https://calmatters.org/commentary/criticism-buries-reading-test-bill/ Combine this with the Democrat effort to end charter schools, forcing kids to be held hostage in failed government schools. Then you have the new sex-ed curriculum that would must a San Fran stripper blush. Government schools are run by the radical special interests and the unions, honest teachers and parents are told to shut up and just do as you are told. Another reason families are fleeing the State. The want their children to get a quality education not government indoctrination. Congrats to the Assembly Republicans for exposing this.

Facts from Sac: Democrat. Spelled D-E-M-O-C-R-A-T. Definition: A member of the political party that is wrecking public education.

Assembly Republican Caucus, 7/17/19

Welcome to the California Education Spelling Bee! The word is “First.” Used in a sentence? “When it comes to public education, we need to put our kids FIRST.”

Capitol Democrats: “L-A-S-T”

Democrats insist they have all the answers when it comes to public education. Unfortunately for California children, Democrats’ “answers” (and priorities) are wrong.

Just this week we learned that California’s largest school district, LA Unified, got a billion dollars to help high-need students, but can’t prove it spent the money appropriately. Transparency is gone and school officials shut the door on parents demanding an explanation.

Going even further to dodge accountability in our schools, one Democratic state senator introduced a bill to eliminate a requirement that reading teachers know how to teach reading. Yes, that’s as nonsensical as it sounds.

Civil rights groups like the Oakland NAACP slammed the bill’s impact on students of color, saying “We celebrate the right to sit at lunch counters while also realizing that many of our children cannot read the menu.”

Finally, Democrats are making unprecedented attacks on charter schools as a scapegoat for school districts’ fiscal mismanagement. They’d rather trap poor kids in failing schools than stand up to their special-interest backers and demand results from school administrators.

It comes down to this: Democrats run the show in California and their record of failure means we live in one of the worst states for children to receive a public education. Meanwhile, Republicans will continue to demand accountability and fight to put kids first.”