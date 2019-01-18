By

Facts from Sac: Governor Newsom Doesn’t Have to Look To D.C. To Find Incompetence

Assembly Republican Caucus, 1/17/19

Governor Gavin Newsom railed against incompetence in Washington during his inaugural address, but he doesn’t have to look all the way across the country to find failure in government.

Just recently, the State Auditor reported that California’s new accounting system is so unreliable that large state agencies flat-out refuse to use it, increasing the risk of incomplete or inaccurate financial reports.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg…

There are serious competency issues in our own state government that deserve Gov. Newsom’s attention. Let’s hope he’s as committed to accountability here as he is to it in Washington.