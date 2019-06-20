By

Facts From Sac: Medi-Cal is Failing Sacramento County Patients

Assembly Republican Caucus, 6/18/19

A new report is highlighting the flaws in Medi-Cal that Republicans have pointed out time and time again. This time, the issues are in Sacramento County, where Medi-Cal patients can’t expect to receive many of the services they’re entitled to.

California Health Access found that Sacramento County “historically lagged” in providing basic safety net services. The county doesn’t have a public hospital, lacks primary care doctors taking on new Medi-Cal patients, and navigating health care plans is complex and confusing.

The Sacramento County report came on the heels of an audit that found Medi-Cal has failed to provide important preventative care to 2.4 million children who rely on the program for health coverage.

Despite the lack of access to care within Medi-Cal, legislative Democrats recently voted to expand it to undocumented adults. There are 428,000 residents of Sacramento County who have Medi-Cal insurance. If the county can’t provide for those currently using Medi-Cal, how can we expect it to take on more patients?

“This has become yet another example of Californians paying more and getting less,” said Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin). “Medi-Cal spending has doubled in the last decade, yet has shown no evidence of improved health outcomes. Before we continue to expand a failing program, the Legislature needs to focus on making the program work for the patients it already covers.”

California Democrats need to focus on fixing the issues facing current enrollees before the program can take on new patients.

