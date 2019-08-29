By

The Democrats in California demand that criminals from foreign countries be allowed police protection to commit crimes. Sacramento Democrats have led the battle to open the prisons and to disallow more criminals to enter jails and prisons. Feel safe in California? Not if you have an IQ above room temperature. “ In a recent edition of the Sacramento Bee, columnist Marcos Bretón told the story of Keymontae Lindsey, who unloaded a handgun into a car full of his high school peers, killing J.J. Clavo. Lindsey was 15 at the time of the shooting, so he’ll be released from prison at age 23. Another sad scene came from Contra Costa County, where a prosecutor was so disturbed by the justice system’s treatment of 20-year-old murder victim Allie Sweitzer’s family, he felt compelled to apologize that they are being denied justice. Sweitzer’s killer, Vincent Lising-Campos received just a seven-year sentence because of his age. Democrats make you the victim twice—first by the crime, then by the lack of government action. When will you speak up and demand cops be allowed to perform their duties and prisons to hold the criminals?

Photo credit: Michael Coghlan via Flickr

Facts From Sac: Prosecutors, Victims’ Families and Media Condemn Democrats’ Crime Bills

Murderers Benefit from Soft-on-Crime Policies, Victims are an Afterthought

Assembly Republican Caucus , 8/21/19

California Democrats have a soft spot for dangerous criminals. From lowering the penalty for raping an unconscious person to supporting a program that allows violent mentally ill offenders to hang on to their guns, radicals in the Legislature are putting Californians at risk.

This time, though, they seem to have crossed a line.

By prohibiting prosecutors from charging 14- and 15-year-olds as adults, no matter how heinous their crimes, Democrats have angered prosecutors, offended journalists, and worst of all, caused even more pain for victims’ families.

In a recent edition of the Sacramento Bee, columnist Marcos Bretón told the story of Keymontae Lindsey, who unloaded a handgun into a car full of his high school peers, killing J.J. Clavo. Lindsey was 15 at the time of the shooting, so he’ll be released from prison at age 23.

Another sad scene came from Contra Costa County, where a prosecutor was so disturbed by the justice system’s treatment of 20-year-old murder victim Allie Sweitzer’s family, he felt compelled to apologize that they are being denied justice. Sweitzer’s killer, Vincent Lising-Campos received just a seven-year sentence because of his age.

Bretón summed it up best: “Regardless of the age of the killer, a sentence of a few years is a slap in the face to the people left devastated by their actions. [The Democrats behind this new policy] obviously didn’t care about that.”

We need sensible leadership to protect our communities and fight for families victimized by violent criminals.