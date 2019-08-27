By

When Guv Newsom speaks, you need a translator to determine what he really means. Thankfully, the Assembly Republican Caucus has published a translator—too bad it is not ready to be an app on your computer so when you hear the Guv on TV you can do an instant translation. Enjoy this—please send this to your friends to learn a new language—Newsomism.

Facts From Sac: The Definitive Guide to Gavin-isms

Translating What the Gov. Says to What the Gov. Means

Assembly Republican Caucus, 8/16, 19

In the last year, Governor Newsom has made a number of statements that, to put it bluntly, are completely detached from reality.

For a while, we were worried the Governor was being dishonest with Californians, telling people one thing but doing another.

Eventually, we realized the true meaning of his words was just getting lost in translation.

To help you avoid the same confusion, we’ve prepared a handy pocket guide for translating Newsom-ese into English.

The issues facing our state are controversial and reasonable people can disagree about how to approach these problems.

But there’s one thing we should all agree on – Californians deserve honest leaders who say what they mean and mean what they say.