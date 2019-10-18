Facts From Sac: What’s Next, A Plague of Locusts? Can Things Get Worse for the Guv?

The Assembly Caucus is right—government is a plague—the locust. They swarm on us, take our blood (money) and paralyze us (take away our freedom).

Under Gavin Newsom very few are winners—all Californians are losers—his bill signing will cause higher taxes, higher housing costs, take away parental rights and more.

“George Skelton’s Monday column slammed the Newsom administration’s dishonest road money raid, and a day later, Patrick McGreevy showed that Newsom had really kicked a hornets’ nest by cancelling road projects.



To wrap up Newsom’s ten days from hell, this morning, Dan Morain reported that California’s building trades unions (traditional Democratic allies) have lit into the governor, accusing him of dawdling on employee safety while workers die on the job. Morain noted that Newsom responded quickly to horse deaths at the Santa Anita racetrack but has taken his sweet time to appoint a director of Cal-OSHA.”