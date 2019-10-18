The Assembly Caucus is right—government is a plague—the locust. They swarm on us, take our blood (money) and paralyze us (take away our freedom).
Under Gavin Newsom very few are winners—all Californians are losers—his bill signing will cause higher taxes, higher housing costs, take away parental rights and more.
“George Skelton’s Monday column slammed the Newsom administration’s dishonest road money raid, and a day later, Patrick McGreevy showed that Newsom had really kicked a hornets’ nest by cancelling road projects.
To wrap up Newsom’s ten days from hell, this morning, Dan Morain reported that California’s building trades unions (traditional Democratic allies) have lit into the governor, accusing him of dawdling on employee safety while workers die on the job. Morain noted that Newsom responded quickly to horse deaths at the Santa Anita racetrack but has taken his sweet time to appoint a director of Cal-OSHA.”
Newsom is right about one thing, we are headed into a recession—starting January 1, 2020 AB 1 is in effect and truckers, writers, part time workers, young and inexperienced will be killed by Sacramento policy. Is it possible the results of Newsom, plus AB 5 is so destructive that a GOP’er can win in 2022 for Guv?
| Facts From Sac: What’s Next, A Plague of Locusts? Can Things Get Worse for the Guv?
Assembly Republican Caucus, 10/16/17
It’s been a rough ten days for Governor Newsom.
It started last Monday with a POLITICO article detailing a laundry list of missteps by a bumbling administration that isn’t trusted to keep its word.
One day later, CNN reported that average gas prices in California hit the highest level since 2014, with Californians paying $1.53 more per gallon than the national average (thanks in part to the highest gas tax in the country).
Moving on to screw up a different sector of the energy market, Newsom botched the response to PG&E’s massive blackouts, earning a comparison to Gray Davis, who got booted from office for his failure to keep Californians’ lights on.
Thursday, Assembly Speaker Rendon came out in opposition to the governor’s attempt to raid gas tax money for rail projects (see the Monday POLITICO article on an administration in disarray).
On Sunday, Newsom vetoed a bill to educate parents and teachers about e-cigarettes, proving that his recent press conference on vaping was nothing more than a publicity stunt.
After a slow few days of vetoing other common-sense bills to help Californians save for college and require school staff to know CPR, things took a turn for the worse.
George Skelton’s Monday column slammed the Newsom administration’s dishonest road money raid, and a day later, Patrick McGreevy showed that Newsom had really kicked a hornets’ nest by cancelling road projects.
To wrap up Newsom’s ten days from hell, this morning, Dan Morain reported that California’s building trades unions (traditional Democratic allies) have lit into the governor, accusing him of dawdling on employee safety while workers die on the job. Morain noted that Newsom responded quickly to horse deaths at the Santa Anita racetrack but has taken his sweet time to appoint a director of Cal-OSHA.
For the sake of Californians suffering under this inept leadership, we hope the governor’s able to turn things around. But if his recent track record is any indication, we won’t hold our breath.
Profile