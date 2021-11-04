Failed California Government Schools Use Summer School for “Fun and Innovation” Instead of Education

By

After 18 months of pretend education via the Internet, with standardized scores declining for the first time in years, education was NOT the focus of summer school. Nope. It was fun and innovation—government schools did not even pretend to teach kids and help them make up for the 18 months of closed schools and kids watching cartoons while a teacher is blabbing on a computer screen saying very little. “California schools, flush with state and federal funding for summer programs, expanded their offerings this past summer to include more students, and attracted them with innovative enrichment classes that helped them to reconnect with their schools, teachers and peers after months of distance learning. Most school districts offered as much summer programming as they could, expanding programs previously limited to students who were falling behind academically, according to a report published Wednesday by Partnership for Children and Youth, an Oakland-based organization that advocates for extended learning programs for students from underserved communities. Enrichment? The students needed the basics first—but the goal was to get lots of kids in the classroom for the summer, to make money for the district—education was not the goal.

How California districts re-imagined summer school to focus on innovation and fun

Diana Lambert , EdSource, 11/4/21

California schools, flush with state and federal funding for summer programs, expanded their offerings this past summer to include more students, and attracted them with innovative enrichment classes that helped them to reconnect with their schools, teachers and peers after months of distance learning.

Most school districts offered as much summer programming as they could, expanding programs previously limited to students who were falling behind academically, according to a report published Wednesday by Partnership for Children and Youth, an Oakland-based organization that advocates for extended learning programs for students from underserved communities.

San Diego Unified, for example, reported a 600% increase in the number of students it served over the summer, compared with a typical year when there are about 500 enrolled, according to the report. Last summer, the summer school program served 30,000 students.

Lessons from summer 2021: How California educators created a summer of re-engagement, reconnection and re-imagined learning

Join EdSource, Partnership for Children & Youth and school leaders from around California to learn more about what learning looked like last summer and promising practices education leaders can use to plan for summer 2022 and beyond.

“I think it was one of the much-needed success stories in public education after a very long and difficult year,” said Jennifer Peck, president of Partnership for Children and Youth.

Last summer, 88% of the California schools surveyed by the state offered summer school, and most of those provided wellness, enrichment and mental health services, as well as academic classes as part of their summer program, according to the report.

“One thing that was surprising was how much people grabbed onto this idea that this summer needed to be, most importantly, a joyful experience for kids and give space for kids to be kids,” Peck said. “So much of what we heard throughout the year was about learning loss and how much kids were falling behind, and we thought that would mean the money would be used for learning loss and not for enrichment.”

Officials at 24 California school districts were interviewed for the report. Researchers also used news articles and information collected by the state, although no summer school enrollment data was available.

Most district officials who were interviewed said their primary goal was to prepare students and teachers for the reopening of school and to familiarize them with Covid-19 mitigation measures. District leaders also used summer school to reconnect students — many of whom had not been on campuses for more than a year — to their peers and schools.

“There was encouragement to be innovative and creative and to respond to student needs,” Peck said. “Educators took it and ran.”

Peck is hoping the state will use some of what was learned this summer to reinvent summer programs. She says it should adopt a summer school model that mixes academic courses with enrichment.

“Mixing the academic support with fun and enrichment and joy is actually a research-proven approach for summer learning,” she said.

The El Monte City School District in Los Angeles County is one of many in the state that asked teachers to submit proposals to teach classes about topics or hobbies that they are passionate about.

The school district enrolled 2,000 students in summer school this year — more than a quarter of its students — including 800 who attended a virtual academy. Online classes included cooking, American sign language, crochet, dance and music. One teacher taught a history class that integrated heavy metal music, said Teresa Pinedo, director of instruction and assessment at the district.