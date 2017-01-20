Fake New HQ New York Times: Caught Again With Fake News

By

The New York Times pretends to be a newspaper. Instead, it is a propaganda sheet, with the only thing they get right is the spelling of the name of their smear target of the day. A few days ago the Time ("all the news that is fit to be managed") decided to misquote and misrepresent the words of Rick Perry, Trumps' nominee for Secretary of the Energy. How did they do this? Why an unnamed source—that later denounced the Times for misrepresenting who he said. Maybe someone needs to bring an ethics commission to the NY Times? At some point the paper needs to admit it no longer needs reporters—it can make up the news without them.

New York Times Faces Backlash After Source Repudiates Anti-Rick Perry Story

by Alex Griswold, Mediate, 1/19/17

The New York Times faced a backlash Thursday after its only source for a negative story on former Texas governor Rick Perry accused them of taking his remarks out of context.

The Times reported Wednesday evening that when Perry accepted Donald Trump‘s nomination for the Secretary of Energy position, he “initially misunderstood” what the job even was.

“Mr. Perry gladly accepted, believing he was taking on a role as a global ambassador for the American oil and gas industry that he had long championed in his home state,” they wrote. “In the days after, Mr. Perry… discovered that he would be no such thing — that in fact, if confirmed by the Senate, he would become the steward of a vast national security complex he knew almost nothing about, caring for the most fearsome weapons on the planet, the United States’ nuclear arsenal.”

That revelation lead to much mockery of Perry from journalists and his political opponents on Twitter. But others noticed that the sole source for that assertion was a quote from a former Trump transition official that wasn’t quite as strong as the Times‘ claim. “If you asked him on that first day he said yes, he would have said, ‘I want to be an advocate for energy,’” Michael McKenna told them. “If you asked him now, he’d say, ‘I’m serious about the challenges facing the nuclear complex.’ It’s been a learning curve.”

McKenna later told The Daily Caller that his remarks were taken out of context and “of course” Perry knew what the job entailed when he took it. Washington Examiner media critic T. Becket Adams noted that McKenna wasn’t even part of the transition team when Perry was named, and that Perry’s original statement specifically mentioned that he’d oversee the nuclear arsenal.