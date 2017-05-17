Fake News Alert: Six California National Monuments At Risk Under Trump Executive Order

By

The Left is going all out to scare the people of this nation that President Tru7mp is destroying America and its resources. Here we have a story that Trump may cause six “monuments” in California be deleted from the list—and this would be a disaster. Why? Because the Feds will no longer limit access to public property. What is NOT stated is that is these parks, and that is really what a “monument” is—a fancy way to make you feel like this is really special—the State of California would again gain control of the land stolen by the Federal government. “”Monument designations that result from a lack of public outreach and proper coordination with State, tribal, and local officials and other relevant stakeholders may also create barriers to achieving energy independence, restrict public access to and use of Federal lands, burden State, tribal, and local governments, and otherwise curtail economic growth,” the executive order states. “Designations should be made in accordance with the requirements and original objectives of the Act and appropriately balance the protection of landmarks, structures, and objects against the appropriate use of Federal lands and the effects on surrounding lands and communities.” So, you now know that the Feds believe the locals and State’s are not capable of caring for parkland. Worse, once the Feds take it over, the parks are mostly closed to the population to enjoy. Sick. Glad to see the monuments going back to the State of California. What do you think.

Six California National Monuments At Risk Under Trump Executive Order

Breaking: The San Gabriel Mountains are just one of a half dozen monuments under federal review.

By Randy Miller (Patch Staff), 5/8/17 –

WASHINGTON, DC — The Interior Department has identified 27 national monuments for review, which could potentially curtail protections to the monuments or lead to them no longer being national monuments, in accordance with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in April. Six of the monuments are in California.

The monuments under review include 22 land monuments and five marine preserves in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Most of the land monuments are in the western United States, including the states of California, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Washington and New Mexico.

The California monuments identified for review are:

Berryessa Snow Mountain

Carrizo Plain

Giant Sequoia

Mojave Trails

San Gabriel Mountains

Sand to Snow

Under the Antiquities Act of 1906, presidents can designate federal lands and waters as national monuments, limiting their use. In signing the order, Trump said the protections put in place by his predecessors amounted to “a massive federal land grab” that “should never have happened,” the Associated Press reports.

“Monument designations that result from a lack of public outreach and proper coordination with State, tribal, and local officials and other relevant stakeholders may also create barriers to achieving energy independence, restrict public access to and use of Federal lands, burden State, tribal, and local governments, and otherwise curtail economic growth,” the executive order states. “Designations should be made in accordance with the requirements and original objectives of the Act and appropriately balance the protection of landmarks, structures, and objects against the appropriate use of Federal lands and the effects on surrounding lands and communities.”

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said there will be a comment period for members of the public to weigh in on the designations. A notice will be published in the Federal Register, following which any comment relating to the Bears Ears National Monument must be submitted within 15 days and comment on any other monuments must be made within 60 days.

The other 21 monuments identified for review are:

Basin and Range, Nevada

Bears Ears, Utah

Canyons of the Ancients, Colorado

Cascade Siskiyou, Oregon

Craters of the Moon, Idaho

Gold Butte, Nevada

Grand Canyon-Parashant, Arizona

Grand Staircase-Escalante, Utah

Hanford Reach, Washington

Ironwood Forest, Arizona

Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks, New Mexico

Rio Grande del Norte, New Mexico

Sonoran Desert, Arizona

Upper Missouri River Breaks, Montana

Vermilion Cliffs, Arizona

Katahadin Woods and Waters, Maine

Marianas Trench, CNMI/Pacific Ocean

Northeast Canyons and Seamounts, Atlantic Ocean

Pacific Remote Islands, Pacific Ocean

Papahanaumokuakea, Hawaii/Pacific Ocean

Rose Atoll, American Samoa/Pacific Ocean