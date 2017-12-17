Fake News From California Department of Insurance—Claims Court “Saved” Contraceptive Care for Women”

By

The California Department of Insurance is trying to rival NBC, CNN and the rest of the Fake News industry. Here is the headline of a 12/15/17 press release, “Court ruling ensures women’s access to contraceptive care” of course at NO Time did the Trump Administration try to end access to contraceptive care for women. Instead the Administration wanted to protect people from paying for such coverage under ObamaCare, if they had a religious reason. If they did, women would still be able to get birth control, but not paid for by ObamaCare. Why does government have to lie? Because it makes the Leftist hacks feel good about themselves. They are “protecting” us from something was wasn’t happening in the first place. “Today, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted a preliminary injunction in the case of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Trump as to both the religious exemption and moral exemption rules of the Trump Administration regulations. The Trump Administration rules would allow employers to exclude contraceptive coverage mandated by the Affordable Care Act from their employees’ health insurance policies.” To Dave Jones, California Insurance Commissioner, religion and faith must be outlawed. Think about this on December 25 and in November, 2018.

Court ruling ensures women’s access to contraceptive care

California Department of Insurance, 12/15/17

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted a preliminary injunction in the case of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Trump as to both the religious exemption and moral exemption rules of the Trump Administration regulations. The Trump Administration rules would allow employers to exclude contraceptive coverage mandated by the Affordable Care Act from their employees’ health insurance policies.

Last month, California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones submitted a declaration in State of California v. Wright, a related case, providing evidence that demonstrates the harms to women if the Trump rule denying women access to contraceptives is permitted to remain in effect.

“Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, health insurance policies must cover contraceptives. Tens of millions of women across the nation benefit from the ACA provision that requires health insurance coverage of contraceptives without any co-pays or deductibles. Today’s action by a Pennsylvania court is a relief to all of us fighting to ensure that women have access to contraceptives. President Trump’s rule that is now subject to a nationwide temporary injunction would otherwise permit employers to interfere with women’s constitutionally protected right to make their own health care decisions by allowing employers to deny women access to contraceptives.

Before the ACA was in effect, I spoke to women who could not always afford to fill their prescriptions for contraceptives. President Trump’s regulations would prevent some women from being able to make fundamental decisions about reproductive health care for themselves. Trump’s rule, if allowed to stand, would deprive women of their rights and access to basic health care services, while increasing the number of unintended pregnancies and abortions. The federal judge in Pennsylvania acknowledged that Trump’s anti-contraceptive rules are contrary to federal law. Women will suffer serious and irreparable harm if these rules are in place and we will continue to do everything in our power to prevent that from occurring.”