Fake News: Radio Station UPSET Members of Congress are in Washington While Congress is in Session

KPBS in San Diego, partially financed with tax dollars, is upset that the members of Congress from their area will not hold a single townhall meeting this week in town. They are upset. KPBS is promoting FAKE NEWS. Congress is in session this week—should their members of Congress leave D.C., the hearings, meetings and votes on the House floor to hold a townhall meeting during this week? Should the members of Congress refuse to attend the Inauguration to hold a townhall meeting? Democrat congressman Juan Vargas, from San Diego is boycotting the event—yet he is Not holding a townhall meeting—why isn’t KPBS yelling at him? There is so much fake news that we can not note all of it—this is just an example of the fraud of the media, making up news and issues. Sick.

By Kenny Goldberg, KPBS, 1/17/17

San Diego Congressman Darrell Issa voted in favor of repealing the Affordable Care Act. He speaks to the media on election night at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego, Nov. 8, 2016.

Right before the House of Representatives went on recess Friday, 13 members of California’s congressional delegation voted in favor of a budget resolution to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Since then, according to the nonprofit group Health Access California, none of those members have town halls or other public events this week listed on their websites.

The group’s executive director, Anthony Wright, said there’s a good reason for that.

“They have no answers to the questions that Californians have about what happens to their coverage,” Wright said. “Should they be worried if they have a pre-existing condition, if they have Medi-Cal coverage, if they get financial help through Covered California to be able to afford coverage?”

Representatives from other states have been pressured by constituents to explain the Republican plan for replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Millions of Californians could lose their health insurance if Obamacare is repealed without an adequate plan to replace it.