Not only has Biden called the member of the military “suckers”, his words helped kill 16 members of a SEAL TEAM. The Obama/Biden administration was bought by the Chinese government. The Communist Party, gave billions to terrorists, apologized for being a free nation wanting other countries to be free—and sent our jobs to other nations. A record only Vladimir Putin could be proud of. “SEAL Team Six carried out the daring raid in Pakistan in early May 2011. Three months later, three members of the unit were among 38 killed in a Chinook helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Twenty-five of the dead were special operations forces. Larry Klayman is founder of Freedom Watch, a WND columnist and the attorney representing three of the families who lost their sons. He said the Obama administration carelessly and illegally revealed the role of SEAL Team Six shortly after announcing the successful mission to kill bin Laden. “Shortly after that successful raid on bin Laden, the president – through the vice president for political purposes – released the name of SEAL Team Six. That’s classified information, and even (then) Defense Secretary Robert Gates was critical of that. So that was like putting a target on the backs of the sons of my clients,” said Klayman, who revealed the helicopter may have been infiltrated by the Taliban before the crash because the Afghans on board were last-minute changes from the names on the original flight manifest.” Imagine as President, with Bidens’ obvious lack of mental control, the secrets he would give? Biden not only will kill the economic and our future, he will kill our military.

NEVER FORGET: Families Blame ‘Loose Lips Joe Biden’ After Taliban Slaughters 16 Members of SEAL Team 6 in Afghanistan (VIDEO)

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 9/6/20





The liberal mainstream media said NOTHING back in 2011 when loose-lips Joe Biden outed SEAL Team 6 as the heroes of the Osama Bin Laden raid in Pakistan.

16 members of SEAL Team 6 were slaughtered by the Taliban in an attack soon after Biden’s gaffe.

On August 6, 2011, 30 US service members were killed when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter they were being transported in crashed in Wardak province, Afghanistan. It was the deadliest single loss for U.S. forces in the decade-long war in Afghanistan. 17 members of the elite Navy SEALs were killed in the crash.

Karen and Billy Vaughn lost their SEAL son, Aaron, in 2011 in Afghanistan along with 15 other Navy SEALs.





The families of the fallen SEAL Team 6 members later blamed loose-lips Joe Biden for their deaths.

WND reported:

The families of three fallen Navy SEAL Team Six members say President Obama and Vice President Biden are culpable for the deaths of their sons for publicly identifying the unit that killed Osama bin Laden and pursuing policies that coddle Muslims and put our own troops at a tactical disadvantage.

SEAL Team Six carried out the daring raid in Pakistan in early May 2011. Three months later, three members of the unit were among 38 killed in a Chinook helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Twenty-five of the dead were special operations forces. Larry Klayman is founder of Freedom Watch, a WND columnist and the attorney representing three of the families who lost their sons. He said the Obama administration carelessly and illegally revealed the role of SEAL Team Six shortly after announcing the successful mission to kill bin Laden.

“Shortly after that successful raid on bin Laden, the president – through the vice president for political purposes – released the name of SEAL Team Six. That’s classified information, and even (then) Defense Secretary Robert Gates was critical of that. So that was like putting a target on the backs of the sons of my clients,” said Klayman, who revealed the helicopter may have been infiltrated by the Taliban before the crash because the Afghans on board were last-minute changes from the names on the original flight manifest.

Klayman said Vice President Joe Biden deserves special blame for these deaths.

Karen Vaughn later spoke out against Joe Biden after her son was murdered by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

** Here is a memorial website for the Extortion-17. You can read about, see pictures and videos of each soldier who died in that event.