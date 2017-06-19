Family County Fairs to Become Pot Festivals

Thanks to Prop. 64 from November, 2016 and a bill passed as part of the budget bill process, your County Fair will become a marijuana festival. When you take your children to the County Fair next year, you will have the smells of exotic foods, farm animals and marijuana. The good news is that it is possible the Legislature will pass a law not allowing the smoking of cigarettes are the Fair.

“County fairs or district agricultural associations, which operate most fairgrounds throughout the state, would be able to apply for special permits to sell weed to visitors. But at least right now, it’s unclear whether you’ll be able to enjoy a joint and a corn dog at any old local fair…

Regulations are expected to further clarify the rules and define what “premises” mean after legislators vote on the bill. If they prohibit alcohol and marijuana sales from happening on the same property, it seems unlikely that the powers running local fairs would choose to sell weed over booze.

Today, the Fairs might not apply for the weed permit—but if they need customers and revenues, who knows. Not even a County Fair is safe from being just like San Fran.