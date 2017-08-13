Farmers Adjusting to Life Without Illegal Alien Workers—Free Market Works

By

Thanks to the stated polices of President Trump, not even the passage of legislation, the number of illegal aliens entering the country are down 78%–and the number of illegal aliens fleeing to Canada has caused a complaint by the Canadian Prime Minister—who loves unvetted refugees from the Middle East—that his country is at capacity for illegal aliens fleeing the United States. Now we find, thanks to Trump, the free market is returning to farming. “Its analysis said warnings from immigrant-rights advocates of food shortages have not generally come to pass. The agriculture industry, it says, has seen an upheaval as farmers shift strategies to try to deal with the evolving labor force. Mechanization — either as a replacement or as assistance to current workers — is growing, as is better treatment of migrants in the hopes that they’ll stick around. Indeed, the days of field workers ranging from farm to farm with each seasonal crop are over, and farms are making a push to keep their workforce stable and in place through better conditions and bonuses. That is how a free market works. Pelosi and her Democrats scaremongers tried to scare us into believing that without illegal aliens on the farms, we would starve to death. Another scan by the Left to promote and protect law breaking and criminal activity. Had enough fraud from the Democrats?

Farms adjusting to life without immigrant labor: Report

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times, 8/10/17

Farmers addicted to cheap illegal immigrant labor are facing disruptions, but not devastation, as they adjust to world with fewer unauthorized workers, according to a new report Thursday.

The Migration Policy Institute found that farms are plugging gaps by using machines, enticing workers to stay by offering health care — and are even tapping legal guest workers to fill empty jobs.

Its analysis said warnings from immigrant-rights advocates of food shortages have not generally come to pass. The agriculture industry, it says, has seen an upheaval as farmers shift strategies to try to deal with the evolving labor force.

Mechanization — either as a replacement or as assistance to current workers — is growing, as is better treatment of migrants in the hopes that they’ll stick around. Indeed, the days of field workers ranging from farm to farm with each seasonal crop are over, and farms are making a push to keep their workforce stable and in place through better conditions and bonuses.

“In response to the dwindling arrival of newcomers from Mexico, farm employers are increasingly pursuing four strategies to meet their labor needs: satisfy, stretch, substitute and supplement,” Philip Martin, an agriculture professor at the University of California, Davis, said in the report.

The farm industry could be the tip of the iceberg as President Trump proposes bigger changes to legal immigration, suggesting future flows be cut in half by trimming family-based migration and imposing a new point system to better select those who earn work-based green cards.