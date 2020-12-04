Farmers Got 20% of Needed Water in 2020—In 20201 Only 10%

By

The California farmer is in trouble. Last year that got 10% of what they needed. If all goes “well” this year they will get 20%. At the same time California government could spend up to $500 million to demolish four dams in Oregon that provide us with water and some energy. Any wonder we do not have enough water—government is killing the source. “The first water allocations of the season are out and it’s not great news for California farmers. The California Department of Water Resources is only allocating 10% of the requested water supply to the farmers and tens of thousands of residents who get their water through the state water project. “We’re coming out of a dry year and have been below normal precipitation so far for this fall, so it’s not uncommon to have a low initial allocation,” said Public Information Officer Maggie Macias. Macias said last year also started out at 10% but did grow to 20% by the end of the wet season. The lowest allocation ever was 5% in 2014. But Newsom has stopped the expansion of a couple of dams, even though Trump had agreed for the Feds to finance the efforts. Even “free” expansions have been stopped by the Democrats. Watch the rationing of water to happen to city dwellers as well as farmers. Will you leave the State then?

State allows only 10% of requested water to farmers as rain stays away

By Megan Goldsby, KCBS, 12/02/20

The first water allocations of the season are out and it’s not great news for California farmers.

The California Department of Water Resources is only allocating 10% of the requested water supply to the farmers and tens of thousands of residents who get their water through the state water project.

“We’re coming out of a dry year and have been below normal precipitation so far for this fall, so it’s not uncommon to have a low initial allocation,” said Public Information Officer Maggie Macias.

Macias said last year also started out at 10% but did grow to 20% by the end of the wet season. The lowest allocation ever was 5% in 2014.

There really isn’t a normal in California she said, as the hydrology swings wildly up and down over time.

But 10% means people do need to conserve.

“While we still have several months ahead of us, dry conditions persist,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a news release. “As communities throughout California prepare to support their environment and economies through times of extended dry periods, state agencies plan together to support those communities. Californians can help by always using water carefully, inside and outside their homes and businesses.”

You may be landscaping more now that you’re spending so much time at home and outside, but that activity will need to lessen until we get consistent rain.

“Outdoor water use is one of the huge water users, but there’s many ways (to do it), reducing the amount the toilets are flushed, taking shorter showers,” Macias added.

Don’t forget to turn off your automatic sprinklers once the forecast does look like rain again. Many of the state’s major reservoirs are lower than historical average to date compared to a year ago.