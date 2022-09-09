Fascist Sacramento to Start “Reporting” in “underserved” Communities

By

One way Fascist States control the population is to control the news and information. Now UC Berkeley is going to start creating “reporting” in underserved” communities. That means they are going to tell people in minority communities what to think and what to do. No need to get real information, to get unbiased information—government will tell you what you need to know.

Do you need more evidence that California is a Fascist State?

‘A tipping point in protecting our democracy’: California will pump $25M into local journalism initiative — UC Berkeley is set to receive $25 million in state money to fund reporting in underserved communities, an effort to bolster local news as media outlets disappear or face significant budget and staffing cuts. Sophia Bollag in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 9/9/22