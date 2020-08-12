By

Kamala Harris needs to apologize to REAL African-Americans—she is NOT an African American, though black. She is a Jamaican American—and her family has a history of owning Africans as slaves! Why isn’t she pay reparations? Why is allowed to hold a public office? If a status of a Jefferson Davis must be torn down, what do you do with actual slave owners? “Donald Harris, a Stanford University economics professor and father of 2020 Democrat candidate, wrote about how they are descendant of an Irishman who owned a slave plantation in Jamaica in a piece titled “Reflections of a Jamaican Father.” “My roots go back, within my lifetime, to my paternal grandmother Miss Chrishy (née Christiana Brown, descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slave owner and founder of Brown’s Town),” Mr. Harris wrote in his article for Jamaica Global. The Free Beacon reports that “a research archive of Jamaican records indicate that at one point in 1817, Hamilton Brown owned scores of slaves. The majority were brought in from Africa, though he also owned many Creole slaves.” Just 200 years ago her family made its money on the backs of slaves. Yet, to this day she has not apologized for their actions. Words are not enough—she need to pay everything she owns to a fund to real African Americans. Until then, she is not different that the racist Joe Biden –except his family never owned slaves.

Flashback: Father of Kamala Harris Details on How Their Ancestors Owned Slaves

The father of Kamala Harris detailed how their ancestors owned slaves, an inconvenient part of her history as she has spent much of her campaign focusing on race politics.

The Democrats have been up in arms about an NBC News report that detailed how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owned slaves in Alabama in the 1800s.

Donald Harris, a Stanford University economics professor and father of 2020 Democrat candidate, wrote about how they are descendant of an Irishman who owned a slave plantation in Jamaica in a piece titled “Reflections of a Jamaican Father.”

“My roots go back, within my lifetime, to my paternal grandmother Miss Chrishy (née Christiana Brown, descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slave owner and founder of Brown’s Town),” Mr. Harris wrote in his article for Jamaica Global.

The Free Beacon reports that “a research archive of Jamaican records indicate that at one point in 1817, Hamilton Brown owned scores of slaves. The majority were brought in from Africa, though he also owned many Creole slaves.”

Harris has been pushing for “some form of reparations for black people,” saying that “we have to be honest that people in this country do not start from the same place or have access to the same opportunities.” Apparently, she should be looking into the history of her own family.

McConnell has responded to the reports about his ancestors by pointing out that the family of former President Barack Obama also owned slaves.

“You know, I find myself once again in the same position as President Obama,” McConnell said. “We both oppose reparations, and we both are the descendants of slaveholders.”