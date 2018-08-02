 ‘Father of Texas’ Under Fire in the City Named for Him

We will soon need to rename the capitol of the country—since George Washington owned slaves. Does the capitol of Wisconsin need to change its name—since James Madison owned slaves? The whacked off Progressives in Austin, Texas want to change the name of that town since Stephen Austin was a slave owner.

“But the recommendations from Austin’s Equity Office didn’t stop with Confederate figures.

Perhaps most absurdly, the memo suggested renaming Austin because Stephen F. Austin, the “Father of Texas” for whom the city is named, owned several slaves and accepted the existence of slavery in the 1820s.

A rather ridiculous and highly inaccurate report from Newsweek, which has not been corrected as of publication of this piece, says Austin was a “former Confederate leader” and founded the city of Austin in 1839.

Both of those “facts” are untrue.

Austin died in 1836 and was not the founder of the city. He never was associated with the Confederacy, which came into being in 1861.”

While Trump is growing jobs for women and minorities, the Progressives are resisting the formation of new jobs—and making wildly crazy statements.