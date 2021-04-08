Fauci Caught LYING About Government Role in “Vaccine Passports”

By

Fauci says US will not require COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’

By Jackie Salo, NY Post, 4/5/21

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a serial liar. He said close the economy for 15 days, and the virus is gone. He lied. He said wearing masks and social distancing will solve the problem—he lied. He said that Texas would have an explosion of virus cases when the end the mask mandate—he lied, cases plummeted. But is Michigan where the cops try to enforce the masks, cases have soared. When asked about Texas, Fauci finally told the truth—he said he was confused. Maybe he is as confused as Joe Biden about everything.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that the US government will not require Americans to use vaccine passports to prove they’ve been immunized against the coronavirus.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the federal government “may be involved in making sure things are done fairly and equitably.”

“But I doubt if the federal government is gonna be the leading element of that,” Fauci told the “Politico Dispatch” podcast.

Fauci said he expects certain businesses and educational institutions to be the ones to create their own policies about vaccination.”

The last line is the key to the lie of Fauci. While the government will not create or enforce a vaccine passport. Fauci and his buddies are getting private firms to do their dirty work. Watch as airlines, sporting events, amusement parks, movies, chain restaurants and hotels, Walmart and other box stores tell customers to provide proof of a recent virus test or proof of a vaccine, or no entrance. We will create a caste system. The good news is that this will cause businesses to be formed to provide products and services to those who do not participate in the government system of lies and misinformation.

Fauci lied and people die. Now he wants people to become second class citizens.

