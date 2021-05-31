By

The good news is that China is as honest and truthful as Dr. Fauci. The bad news is that he is a liar, bully and cheat.

Dr. Fauci is a fool. We, listening to him are bigger fools. He really believes that scientists and medical professionals in China are independent of the government. If he believes that, we need to stop listening to him.

“Host Joe Madison asked, “Do you trust the scientists, your colleagues? You have to work with them in China. Do you trust them to be honest and forthcoming?”

Fauci responded, “Well, yeah. Yeah, I think that you have to have a difference between the scientists in China and the Chinese government. I don’t have much insight into the latter. We’ve worked with Chinese scientists for decades and decades, in a collaborative manner with influenza, with bird flu, with a variety of other diseases. And our experience with the scientists has been that they have been of good faith, they’re talented, many of them have made major accomplishments in science, and that’s the reason why we’ve worked with them.” Finally we are beginning to be allowed to see the EVIDENCE that the virus was manmade—at the Wuhan Lab. Though Facebook and Twitter censored the news, it got out anyway. We knew the truth, even when Fauci and his gang were lying. How did we know? Because the censored the information we were allowed to have. We knew they were hiding the truth.

Fauci: I Trust Scientists in China to Be Truthful and Forthcoming on COVID Origins

Ian Hanchett , Breitbart, 5/28/21

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Joe Madison Show,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he trusts scientists in China to be honest about the origins of COVID-19 and that you have to make a distinction between scientists in China and the country’s government.

Host Joe Madison asked, “Do you trust the scientists, your colleagues? You have to work with them in China. Do you trust them to be honest and forthcoming?”

Fauci responded, “Well, yeah. Yeah, I think that you have to have a difference between the scientists in China and the Chinese government. I don’t have much insight into the latter. We’ve worked with Chinese scientists for decades and decades, in a collaborative manner with influenza, with bird flu, with a variety of other diseases. And our experience with the scientists has been that they have been of good faith, they’re talented, many of them have made major accomplishments in science, and that’s the reason why we’ve worked with them.”