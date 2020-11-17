By

Without President Trump acting rationally and keeping our country open, Joe Biden will be closing us down as quickly as he says “I do” on January 20,2021. Dr. Fauci has given us the roadmap. He lied to us in March, close the country for 15 days and all will be well. Now we have already cancelled Thanksgiving as I have written before, the Progressives will cancel Christmas. No church, no schools, little work. Our nation is fast becoming a Third world nation. The massive fraud, corruption and incompetence of the November election gives us no confidence in a democratic government. “Our ruling class has continually shifted the goalposts, but what’s really infuriating is the contradictory nature of our policies in light of the science. Despite evidence indicating that schools, at least schools for younger children, are not significant vectors for transmitting the coronavirus, our nation’s students are getting fat and stupid as we punish them with the sham of “distance learning.” Meanwhile, adults can still treat themselves to a pint at an indoor bar or an afternoon at the gym, two places where the threat is real. In the new America, you can get high on drugs, be homeless, get drunk—but cannot pray at a church or give your children an education? Any difference between this and an underdeveloped nation?

Fauci now wants to cancel Christmas as well as Thanksgiving

by Tiana Lowe, Washington Examiner, 11/16/20

“Fifteen days to slow the spread” back in March has now become not only “Cancel Thanksgiving” but “Cancel Christmas” as well.

Given a nationwide rise in coronavirus cases, it would be fair to say in a vacuum that if your Christmas plans include any older relatives or guests with preexisting conditions, attendees should plan to self-quarantine for the two weeks before. But public health officials and policymakers, having already squandered their credibility with maximalist regulations, are doubling down. The resulting opposition is quite predictable.

Our ruling class has continually shifted the goalposts, but what’s really infuriating is the contradictory nature of our policies in light of the science. Despite evidence indicating that schools, at least schools for younger children, are not significant vectors for transmitting the coronavirus, our nation’s students are getting fat and stupid as we punish them with the sham of “distance learning.” Meanwhile, adults can still treat themselves to a pint at an indoor bar or an afternoon at the gym, two places where the threat is real.

Furthermore, while governments have waged war on worship, even in some outdoor cases, entire cities have shut down streets for rioters and looters to ransack them in the name of social justice. Right now, the most evil thing you can do in the eyes of our elites is to have some friends over for a socially distanced dinner and prayer or send your kids to private school. Meanwhile, maskless throngs of people chanting (a proven spreader of the virus) are largely given a pass.

The coronavirus’s threat to our medical capacity — recall, the initial reason to flatten the curve — means it is reasonable to ask that people keep their Thanksgivings small and socially distanced and to evaluate whether Christmas requires the same. But Lucy has now yanked the football so many times that it’s likely the public just won’t buy it.