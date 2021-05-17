Fauci says that only ‘a little bit more than half’ of his employees are vaccinated for COVID

We know in California between 40-60% of police do not take the vaccine. We know that about half the health care professionals—folks that know the science, will not take the vaccine. People are still waiting for the vaccine to be declared REAL—not experimental.. women want to know if it will cause infertility or a debilitating condition. The over 4,000 that have died due to taking the vaccine and the over 50,000 hospitalized after getting the vaccine—like comedian Bill Maher, need to know what else will happen to them.

“Note that Fauci first said “a bit more than half,” and then, perhaps thinking this doesn’t sound too good, he upped it to “probably 60%.” Usually the first answer is the truthful one. Ask a cop.

Note that Walensky won’t even answer, which must mean that the answer is really embarrassing.

What do they know that they aren’t telling the public?”

Fauci’s own people will not take the vaccine—as for me, no problem, I identify as vaccinated, that should be enough in todays society.