Fascist Fauci has made his announcement: You may not attend a Party tonight with more than 40 people. You need to keep social distancing, wear a mask and NOT hug or kiss anyone. Think Fauci is going to live by his own rules? ““If your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy new year, I would strongly recommend that this year we do not do that,” Fauci said during the White House COVID-19 briefing Wednesday. For smaller gatherings, Fauci warned that “although the risk is never zero in anything, the risk is low enough that we feel you should continue to go through with those plans of having a home-related vaccinated, boosted gathering with family and close friends who are also vaccinated and boosted.” CDC fraud in the quarantine policy. Doctors withholding information from patients. Businesses being destroyed. The financial scandals that have come from the government payoff of unions and corporations, especially the drug companies. Fauci was caught lying about AIDS and was not fired. He has been caught lying about financing the Wuhan Lab and caught lying about the virus. Fauci lied and people died.

Fauci Warns Against ‘Hugging and Kissing’ in New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Fauci urged Americans not to celebrate the new year at large parties ‘with all the bells and whistles’ but blessed smaller, at-home gatherings among vaccinated individuals.

By Kaia Hubbard, US News, 12/29/21

Fauci: No ‘Hugging and Kissing’ for New Year’s

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci OK’d small, at-home New Year’s Eve gatherings among vaccinated and boosted individuals on Wednesday, but he urged Americans to cancel plans to attend larger parties as conditions become more grim amid the omicron variant.

“If your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy new year, I would strongly recommend that this year we do not do that,” Fauci said during the White House COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

For smaller gatherings, Fauci warned that “although the risk is never zero in anything, the risk is low enough that we feel you should continue to go through with those plans of having a home-related vaccinated, boosted gathering with family and close friends who are also vaccinated and boosted.”

The advice comes after the U.S. saw a single-day new coronavirus case record of 441,000 reported on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – a massive jump from the previous daily record of nearly 300,000 cases reported in early January.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday said the rapid increase in cases is in large part due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

“In a few short weeks, omicron has rapidly increased across the country. And we expect it will continue to circulate in the coming weeks,” Walensky said.